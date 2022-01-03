ALEJANDRA OLCESE

Updated on Monday, 3 January 2022 – 10:28

They try to avoid the production stoppages that are already causing the shortage of raw materials

Factory in MadridEM

Spanish factories seek fill your warehouses with intermediate products, Since the supply shortage has already led some of them to have to stop production. To prevent this from happening, they try to buy in advance what they will need for the next few months, even though prices are rising at historic rates.

The industry in Spain dedicated efforts in December to stocking up and fill their warehouses with Stock of raw materials and inputs necessary for their production, in an exercise of foresight that in turn aggravates the tension in the global supply chain.

This follows from the last PMI index published this Monday by the consulting firm Markit, which has detected in Spain an increase in the challenges related to supply and prices in the Manufacturing sector.

Production growth increases, but new orders decrease; delivery times are lengthening at a considerable rate and lPrices continue to rise in the sector, based on the firm’s key findings.

“The scarcity of inputs imposed a certain restriction in productive capacities, and companies continued their efforts to source inputs and reinforce stocks whenever possible. It is likely that said advance purchase of products exacerbates the pressure on already strained supply chains, “he admits. Paul smith, Director of the Economy of Markit.

Sales suffer

The PMI index stood at 56.2 in December, down from 57.1 in November, which showed a slowdown in the industrial sector. “The pace of growth was the slowest on record since last February amid some reports that price increases are having a slower pace. adverse effect on sales levels“, they explain.

The cost increases suffered by companies began to be transferred in December to the fees charged to customers. In fact, the price increase for finished goods was the highest in the series only slightly below that recorded in November.

“The companies surveyed commented that the vast majority of raw materials have risen in price, as have costs related to energy, electricity and transportation services“, they pointed out.

Looking ahead, the country’s industrial companies showed optimistic and they expect production to continue to rise in 2022. That led them to push through a hiring round and recorded modest job growth.

However, they continue concerned about supply problems and price increases as factors that are likely to have an adverse impact on the performance of the sector in the coming months.

“Such concerns helped explain the continuum effort to collect any type of input available in the suppliers’ units. The companies registered the third strongest increase in stocks of raw materials and semi-finished products in the history of the study in December, “they underline.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more