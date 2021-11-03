11/03/2021 at 08:03 CET

The new legislation on waste in Spain is forcing many economic sectors to adapt to abandon the plastic they use in many phases of their production. This is the case of fishing, where recyclable materials must be introduced to replace plastic.

The Royal Decree on Containers and Waste prepared by the Government represents a “great challenge & rdquor; for the chain of production and sale of fishery products and an increase in responsibility and costs, especially in the companies of the intermediate links, which will have to resort to recyclable materials.

Representatives of the Technological Platform for Fisheries and Aquaculture (PTPA), the Fedepesca fisheries association and other experts highlighted the challenge posed by the new legislation on packaging, during a conference recently held at the Technological Institute of Packaging, Transportation and Logistics (ITENE) in Paterna (Valencia), broadcast virtually, reports Efeagro.

The royal decree, now in the public consultation phase, transposes European legislation on circular economy, opens the door to a return and returns system, enforces the single-use plastics directive, and reviews extended producer responsibility.

In the fishing industry, its practical implications can affect from the need to stop using “multilayer & rdquor; that wrap fish or replace black PET trays, as they are not recyclable materials.

But retailers consider that this new regulation causes uncertainty, due to its complexity, for the alternatives and the legal vacuum regarding new materials such as bamboo, for example.

A “great effort & rdquor;

The president of PTPA -which brings together the entire sector- and director of Fedepesca, María Luisa Álvarez, has indicated that to date the management of fishery product waste in households has been clear, but not so much the collection and recycling system in other phases of the procurement and processing chain.

Álvarez has stressed that the legislation will oblige everyone “to make a great effort & rdquor ;, it will make clearer the principle of“ who pollutes, pays & rdquor; and recovery obligations.

It will be the packers who will have to assume the cost of waste management for those containers that are collected separately., a substantial change, since at present this expense is assumed almost entirely by local entities, according to the draft.

The head of ITENE’s circular economy packaging unit, César Aliaga, has detailed that the objective of the legislation is to ensure that all packaging is recyclable by 2030 and to restrict microplastics and their arrival at sea.

More recycling

Aliaga has stressed that for the fishing industries the challenge will be to find “recyclability & rdquor; for your materials.

A lot of goods reach the fishmongers in containers supplied from the fish market or the industry, but traders also use their own for sale to the public.

Álvarez added that 80% of the waste that ends up in the sea is single-use plastics that have nothing to do with the packaging of the sector and has opined that “there are no good and bad materials, but good or bad uses & rdquor ;.

Retailers should promote the bulk sale of fresh food and inform customers about the environmental impact of packaging.

In this point, traditional fishmongers consider that they are in a better position and are defined as the most sustainable trade.

Fedepesca has presented this Wednesday the main conclusions of the Envapes project, the objective of which is to find packaging alternatives with less impact by creating a network in which Ecoembes, ITENE scientists, the large consumer association AECOC, and manufacturers of packaging material have participated. packing.

