It will be the first soccer team in our country to be listed. Your trading code will be ‘CITY’ and it will start with a price per share of 1.2 euros

Intercity squad before a football match.

If this text were a sports chronicle, I would begin by saying that the Intercity, a club from Alicante that this season plays in Group V of Second RFEF, hurries the days to jump onto the stock market pitch. It will thus become the first Spanish soccer club to list and will do so after joining the BME Growth.

The BME Growth Market Incorporation and Coordination Committee gave the go-ahead to the operation this afternoon. According to the favorable report prepared by the agency, the company’s trading code will be ‘CITY‘and it will start with a price per share of 1.2 euros per share, an amount that coincides with that agreed in the last corporate operations carried out by the company just before its incorporation to the market. The release date that is being considered is Friday, October 29, although it is not a definitive date.

The Registered Advisor of the company is Deloitte, while GVC Gaesco Valores will act as liquidity provider. “Today we are making history.” We are convinced that going public is good for a football club, as fans become shareholders. Our goal is for the club to be sustainable, “he said. Salvador Marti, president of CF Intercity, in a statement published after the report was published.

Intercity, which is the thirteenth company to join BME Growth this year, is valued at 5.55 million euros and it has a male first team that competes in the RFEF 2nd Division, a female team in the Valencian First Regional, a “B” male team in the First Regional, a beach soccer team that plays in the Mediterranean League and a youth soccer school. In San Juan.

Although his most visible name is the former footballer Juanfran Torres placeholder image, who is one of the 241 shareholders of the team. Torres does not hold any position on the Intercity board of directors, but manages and even plays in the futsal section of the club based in Crevillente, his hometown, in addition to advising the management team on different football issues.

Last movements

According to the company’s informative brochure, the company has 241 shareholders, of which 234 have minority stakes in the Company (that is, less than 5% of the share capital directly and indirectly) representing 60.02% of the CF Intercity share capital. Of the 4,631,868 shares issued to date, minority shareholders own 2,779,824 shares.

During the month of October 2021 there have been a series of share purchase and sale operations, together with the formalization of loans capitalizable in shares with current shareholders.

Specifically, they have carried out 30 share purchase and sale operations at a price of 1.20 euros per share for a total of 568,343 shares, which is equivalent to an amount of 682,011.60 euros.

In addition, they have been formalized five capitalizable loan contracts in shares, for an amount of 529,390.80 euros, which will entail the issuance of 441,159 new shares with a subscription price of 1.20 euros per share (0.20 euros of par value and 1 euro of share premium). “This capital increase will be formalized at the General Shareholders’ Meeting that was called by the Board of October 15, 2021 and which will be held on November 16, 2021,” the brochure states.

