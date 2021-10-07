Related news

ACCIONA, a world leader in providing regenerative solutions for a decarbonized economy, has become the primary sponsor of the Spanish Open. The golf tournament, which will take place from October 7 to 10, 2021 at the Villa de Madrid Country Club, will be renamed ACCIONA Open of Spain, thus receiving the name of the resilient infrastructure and services company and renewable energies.

This decision also demonstrates ACCIONA’s commitment to sport, by joining one of the oldest and most prestigious golf tournaments in the world (it has been held in Spain since 1912 and is part of the European tour since 1972).

Among the list of historical winners are Arnold palmer, Severiano Ballesteros, Sergio garcia, Bernhard Langer, Nick Faldo or Jon rahm, who repeated victory in the last edition of the tournament, played in 2019. Next October, and after winning his first major in the US Open, Rahm will return to Club de Campo Villa de Madrid to try to defend his champion crown.

The relationship of Madrid Trophy Promotion SL, the promoter of the Spanish Open, and ACCIONA go back a long time. For several months, ACCIONA’s consultancy has played a key role during the processes of adoption of sustainability criteria to obtain the international ISO 20121 certificate, which responds to the implementation of sustainable measures in all phases of organization of the event, taking into account its environmental, social and economic impact, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) defined in its 2025 Sustainability Master Plan.

The ACCIONA Open de España will be the first event that Madrid Trophy Promotion SL will organize after receiving the ISO 20121 certificate.

This seal, awarded by SGS (Société Générale de Surveillance), confirms the company’s commitment to defending sustainability, with special emphasis on the fight against climate change. A commitment that will become tangible with the implementation of measures so that the tournament has a positive environmental and social impact already from this year’s edition.

Gerard tsobanian, President and CEO of the ACCIONA Open in Spain, has expressed his desire to start this new stage together with ACCIONA: “We have been undergoing a great process of change for a long time to become the benchmark when it comes to organizing carbon-neutral sporting events. ACCIONA, a leading company in the management of sustainable solutions, is the best possible partner for this trip that will begin next October at the Club de Campo Villa de Madrid “.

For its part, Joaquin Mollinedo, General Director of Institutional Relations, Communication and Brand of ACCIONA, says: “It is an exciting project since, in addition to having a great partner such as Madrid Trophy Promotion and supporting a first-class golf competition, it will allow us to apply all the possible solutions so that the activity generated by the tournament has a positive impact on the environment “.

The Spanish Open brought together 31,219 people at the Club de Campo Villa de Madrid in the 2019 edition, which closed in a fabulous way with the victory of Jon Rahm, with five strokes of margin over the second classified, Rafael Cabrera-Bello, and with a result of 22 under par.

ACCIONA is a global company, a leader in the provision of regenerative solutions for a decarbonized economy. Its business offering includes renewable energy, water treatment and management, eco-efficient transport and mobility systems, resilient infrastructures, etc. The company has been carbon neutral since 2016. ACCIONA registered sales of € 6,472 million in 2020 and has a business presence in more than 60 countries.

