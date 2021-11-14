11/14/2021 at 11:37 CET

.

The Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz will direct next Tuesday the 16th the Bosnia Herzegovina-Ukraine match, corresponding to the last day of the qualifying phase for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, in which Ukraine will play the possibility of finishing second and playing the repechage.

Mateu will have Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea in the VAR, next to William Fernandez block as his assistant and with Joseph Luis Munuera Montero as fourth official. Pau Cebrián Devís and Robert of the Palomar they will be the assistant referees.

The match, which will be played at the Bilino Polje stadium in Zenica (20.45), corresponds to group D, in which France is already classified with 15 points and will visit Finland on Tuesday, which is second with 11.

Ukraine is third with 9 points and Bosnia Herzegovina fourth with 7, ahead of Kazakhstan, last with 3.

In another Spanish referee team designated by UEFA for this day will be headed by Alejandro Hernandez Hernandez tomorrow in Glasgow to lead Scotland-Denmark (8:45 p.m.), within group F in which Denmark is already classified and Scotland has secured second place.

Juan Martinez Munuera will be in charge of the VAR, with Jesus Gil Manzano as assistant and Jose Maria Sánchez Martínez as fourth official, together with Jose Naranjo and Theodore Nephew on the bands.