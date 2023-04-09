Spanish model does the female version of Choji with a bodypaint cosplay

The manga-anime Narutowritten and illustrated by Masashi Kishimoto and adapted into the show produced by Pierrot, distributed by Aniplex and broadcast on TV Tokyo initially, featured Choji Akimichi as one of its funniest characters.

With 220 successful episodes, the first anime led to the arrival of the sequel Naruto: Shippuden on February 15, 2007, which became one of the most famous Japanese animation programs in the world, competing in audience even with hits like Dragon Ball.

In several arcs of the anime we saw Choji, one of the main supporting characters of the series. He is a Jonin level shinobi from Konoha, of the Akimichi Clan and a member of Team Asuma.

Along with his teammates, Shikamaru Nara and Ino Yamanaka, Choji is a member of the new generation of Ino-Shika-Cho, just like their parents were before them. After the Fourth Shinobi World War, he married Karui and they had a daughter named Chocho Akimichi.

The female version of Choji in bodypaint

It was the Spanish model Yaiza Perezwith more than 27,000 followers on Instagram, who played Choji in this female version made with bodypaint art.

“I identify with this character (Choji) hahaha it’s just like that! Eating sweets all day! He is a character that at first I didn’t like at all but in the end I grew fond of him! I wanted to represent him with his butterfly wings but how not to do it with his packets of chips, ”the cosplayer wrote in the caption, demonstrating his fanaticism for Choji and the anime.

As we can see, the creator of the contents recreated Choji’s outfit in Part I with paint, in which he wore a rather long white scarf, a short-sleeved green shirt over a white T-shirt with the kanji “Food” and his legs and forearms wrapped in bandages.