Spanish model shows the female version of Shikamaru in this cosplay bodypaint

The different seasons of Naruto They introduced many interesting characters, including Shikamaru Nara, recognized by the fandom for being the advisor to the Seventh Hokage, precisely Naruto Uzumaki.

The show based on the manga written and illustrated by Masashi Kishimoto, produced by Pierrot, distributed by Aniplex and initially broadcast on TV Tokyo, which follows the main character ninja who wears orange and dreams of becoming the leader of his village, with the The Nine-Tailed Fox locked inside, showed Shikamaru in a good part of its 220 episodes.

Shikamaru Nara is a ninja from Konoha who belongs to the Nara Clan, of which he ends up becoming its leader. He was a member of Team Asuma along with his teammates Chōji Akimichi and Ino Yamanaka and, interestingly, he married Temari and had a son named Shikadai.

This ninja was the deputy commander of the Fourth Division of the Great Shinobi Alliance during the Fourth Shinobi World War. His extensive presence in the manga-anime plot made him popular, not only among men but also among ladies, who have even arranged to cosplay this character.

Shikamaru’s amazing bodypaint cosplay

The Spanish model Yaiza Perezwith more than 26 thousand followers on Instagram, made an incredible cosplay with Shikamaru Nara’s bodypaint art, surprising Naruto fans.

“One of my favorite Naruto characters. The truth is that no one has ever asked me hahahahaha, but I think it shouldn’t be missing from my Naruto collection. I had thought about doing it with the other suit, but in the future I’ll do Kakashi so I’m saving it for him. I think I’m going to make the entire team 10,” the cosplayer, a huge anime fan, wrote in the caption.

In addition, the content creator showed the before and after makeup to interpret this female version of Shikamaru, done perfectly and only with paint.