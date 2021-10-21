Second morning of competition in the NBA with 11 games in contention and with five Spaniards in the pavilions (not five Spaniards playing, unfortunately). Yesterday the Houston Rockets debuted from Usman Garuba, the Cleveland Cavaliers of Ricky Rubio, the Memphis Grizzlies of Santi Aldama, the Boston Celtics of Juancho Hernangómez and the New Orleans Pelicans and Willy Hernangómez. This next morning the Los Angeles Clippers, team of Serge Ibaka. Of the five who were able to debut yesterday, only two did so: Ricky and Garuba.

Ricky Rubio

No surprises. What was expected for him. Be the sixth man. He was the bench player who played the most minutes (25) and the one who threw the most (10 shots). He finished the duel with 12 points and 10 assists. Double-double, which is more or less what each game will aspire to, taking into account that it will always have Darius Garland and Collin Sexton ahead.

Usman Garuba

He played the last 8 minutes of the Houston Rockets’ loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. He entered when the clash was already decided in favor of the Wolves. Good debut for him in any case, adding in many sections: 4 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assists, 1 steal and 2 blocks.

Those who did not play

The situation of Santi Aldama, who did not have minutes in the Grizzlies’ debut, must be separated from that of the Hernangómez brothers. Aldama we know that he will have complications to play and we would not be surprised if he played games with the Memphis G League team. The situation of the brothers worries something more.

Juancho played nothing in the Celtics’ loss at Madison to the Knicks. A level duel with two overtimes and a very short rotation for Udoka. With Tatum, Brown and the two Williamses at stake, almost everything is going to be complicated, although it should end up counting when the rotation opens something more (yesterday only 9 players played in a duel of two overtime).

In the Pelicans, zero minutes for Willy of Willie Green despite the loss of Zion Williamson and despite the unfortunate game of the recently renewed Jonas Valanciunas (3 of 19 in field goals). As he did last year, he will have to play the minutes with Hayes …