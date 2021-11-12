11/12/2021 at 05:43 CET

The Spanish Paula Badosa, tenth in the world ranking, overcame an initial scare and without discussion she won this Thursday 6-4 and 6-0 against Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka in the Akron Finals debut that takes place in the Mexican city of Guadalajara.

The duel started with numerous errors on both sides. Badosa with doubts from behind. The Belarusian made a break in the sixth game to take a 4-2 lead but faded when she had everything going for her and disappeared from the court.

Badosa took advantage of the rival’s deconcentration broke his serve in the seventh game and turned the duel around. Incisiva dominated her rival and won the first set 6-4.

What happened in the second set was a surprise. Paula won six games in a row against an uncoordinated opponent, who after losing the serve at the start, stopped fighting.

“I went for my shots with confidence and things worked out. Every game will be a battle, but I am motivated to be in Guadalajara“said the Spanish, who took advantage of 20 forced errors by Sabalenka, the first favorite of the tournament.

In the afternoon, the Greek María Sakkari, sixth racket in the world, beat the Polish Iga Swiatek 6-2, 6-4, ninth, in a duel in which he made a difference with his good service.

The WTA finals, equipped with a prize pool of five million dollarsIt takes place with two groups of four players each, of which two will qualify for the semifinals.

This Friday, in the other group, the Spanish Garbiñe Muguruza, fifth in the world ranking, will face the Czech Barbora Krejcikova, in a crucial duel in which the loser will have everything against to try to reach the semifinals.

Shortly before, in an undefeated duel, the Czech Karolina Pliskova will face Estonian Anett Kontaveit, in an undefeated duel, the winner of which will qualify for the best four phase.

The tournament is held in Guadalajara, western Mexico, at 1,566 meters above sea level, which has been a challenge for the tennis players, forced to make adjustments in conditions in which the ball flies faster.