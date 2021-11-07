11/07/2021 at 21:10 CET

Show and excitement on the last day of the first Roller Experience 360, the new circuit of the Royal Spanish Skating Federation, which has turned Valencia’s South Marina into the largest concentration of riders of the year with more than 200 athletes from all over the world from the world where urban sports such as skateboarding, roller freestyle and scooter have a life of their own. The performance of the national participants has exceeded expectations and infected an audience with whom a magical connection has been established.

The Spanish Carla Martín, European champion of Roller Freestyle in Park

The best European Roller Freestyle riders did not want to miss the appointment and the level was very high. The public gathered in the stands of the Navy has enjoyed the men’s and women’s finals. The surprise has arrived in Park feminine. The 16-year-old Spanish skater, Carla Martín, who had just won the Spanish Under-19 Championship the day before, has been proclaimed absolute European champion. The skater from Sant Quirze del Vallès has made history in Valencia by entering through the front door. The European runner-up has also stayed in Spain with Sara Vilella, showing that we have the best skaters in Europe. For her part, in the Street category, Mery Muñoz from Bilbao has won the bronze medal in the European Championship. In the absolute male category, double by Frenchman Julien Cudot in both Park and Street.

Spanish triplet in Scooter in the Street modality

Historical! Complete podium of the Spanish scooter team in the European Street Championship. The day promised strong emotions and the Spanish riders did not disappoint. Jose Antonio Álvarez, Carlos Ravello and Guifré Obradors have occupied the first three positions on the podium, showing that the Spanish level in this modality is at the forefront of the world. The public has always encouraged the local skaters and they have returned the affection, leaving their souls in all their rounds.

Virginia Fortes and Richard Tury prevail at the Valencia European Skateboarding Open

Skateboarding has been the protagonist of the great closing ceremony. The Olympic sport, which trained in Tokyo 2020, has had several riders of the stature of the Belgian Lore Bruggeman and the Brazilian Ivan Monteiro, who participated in the first foray of skateboarding in the Olympism. In the end, the Brazilian Virginia Fortes and the Slovak Richard Tury climbed to the top of a podium with a Spanish presence. Christian Estrada was second and the current champion of Spain, Rafa Bocanegra, finished in third place. In the women’s competition, Bruggeman was second and the Spanish Natalia Muñoz, eleven years old, was third.

On this final day, the Spanish Scooter Championships were also held in the Park modality, in the absolute and Sub-15 category. In the end, Alex González and Lucía Martín have been proclaimed absolute champions of Spain. In addition, the skater from Renteria has made it to the final of the European Championship and together with the rider from Mataró, Álex Pérez, they have finished in sixth and fourth position respectively, in a continental competition that the Frenchman Esteban Clot has won. For his part, Catalan Pol Pocorull finished first in the junior competition.