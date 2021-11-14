11/14/2021

On at 13:52 CET

Jordi Gil – Sevilla (Special Envoy)

Gavi is one of the great protagonists of the Spanish team. His appearance is leaving a mark and he was one of those chosen, along with Rodrigo Moreno, to obtain recognition from Legends of Spain.

Leyendas de España, an association of former Spanish internationals, announced its activity at the La Roja concentration hotel a few hours before the decisive qualifying match against Sweden. the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Gavi, a native of Los Palacios, received the shirt as a rookie 830 with La Roja, while Rodrigo Moreno is the Legend 751.

Legends of Spain aims to help former players those who need it, the promotion of Spanish football, the historical recognition of memory and support for social and solidarity causes. Its president is the former Valencian player Fernando Giner, who served as chief of ceremonies for the event.

The former players who attended the event, mostly related to Andalusia or Seville, were Paco Gallego, Polinario, Miguel Reina, Lora, Soriano, Javier López, Cardeñosa, Gordillo, Biosca, Botubot, Carrasco, Montero, Esteban Vigo, Juan José Jiménez, Francisco López, Diego Rodríguez, Rafa Paz, Adolfo Aldana, Chano, Molina, Álvaro Cervera, Roberto Ríos, Ito, Enrique Romero, Catanha, Romero, Diego Tristán, Capi, Marchena, Juanito, Koke Contreras, Güiza and Manu del Moral.

Busquets was awarded by UEFA for exceeding 100 matches as an international

| Pablo García / RFEF

On the other hand, the last debutants with Spain, including Gavi, also received the traditional badge for their premiere. In the same way, Busquets was recognized for his more than 100 international appearances by UEFA. Luis Rubiales, president of the FEF, provided these details.