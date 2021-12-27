12/27/2021 at 18:24 CET

There are many forecasts that 2022 holds for all types of sports in a year in which the pandemic is expected not to leave as many setbacks as 2020 and 2021. Spanish athletes are once again protagonists in all kinds of disciplines. From tennis to the world of motorsport to basketball or golf and, without forgetting, of course football. In Betfair’s forecasts for the new year, the Spanish presence is very noticeable.

Nothing stops Rafa Nadal

The doubts in Nadal’s physique do not make him the big favorite in the Betfair forecasts for Roland Garros in 2022. His implied odds of winning his 14th Musketeers Cup are very high (40%) and a big difference over Djokovic’s odds (29% odds). The optimism about the manacorí does not remain in the land of Paris since for Wimbledon 2022 it is listed with the third best quota only surpassed by Djokovic and Berrettini.

The last Grand Slam will be in the United States with the US Open and Nadal remains as the third best-positioned tennis player despite the fact that, for example, this same 2021 he could not participate due to physical problems. Now with COVID, his participation in the Australian Open this January is still pending. The women’s tennis circuit will be another of the great incentives with Paula Badosa and Garbiñe Muguruza as two of the great hopes of Spanish sport to make a historic 2022.

Rahm sweeps the big golf tournaments

According to Betfair forecasts, another sport to take into account for Spanish sport is golf. Jon Rahm is a favorite to win all four majors. First, the US Masters with a 10% implied probability, a high percentage considering the volatility of an event that tends to deliver surprises. He’s also the leading candidate to win the US PGA Championship (another 10% implied odds). His sensational prediction does not stop there as he is also the great favorite in the Open Championship and the US Open, both with the lowest odds, also close to 10% implicit probabilities.

Formula 1: Without Hamilton, but with Alonso and Sáinz outstanding?

Regarding the role of the Spanish in Formula 1, it is curious that Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz share a quota. They barely give them 4% of winning the title, but that does not imply that they do not have options to have a great year. In fact, Sainz remains fifth and Alonso rises one place, from tenth to ninth, in the list of favorites for the title according to bettors of Betfair. Despite Verstappen’s victory in 2021, Hamilton has an advantage in the 2022 predictions. Hamilton winning the World Cup has a 57% implicit probability, which shows the clear confidence of the bettors in the British driver despite having lost the last title in the last race and the doubts generated by the rumors of a hasty retirement. The distance with Verstappen is wide and stands at a 33% implicit probability that the Dutch driver manages to repeat the feat next season.

City and Brazil, winners in football

The most elite football tournaments will once again be another of the great attractions of the new year, first in clubs with the Champions League and then with the Qatar World Cup. That Guardiola’s City win its first European Cup is once again the most repeated forecast for the Champions League also in 2022, with a 27% implicit probability. The Sky Blues are well ahead of second seed Bayern Munich. According to the forecasts of Betfair, Real Madrid is not a favorite & mldr; but maybe a covered. It is the best positioned Spanish club, but that it achieves the 14th European Cup has only a 6% implicit probability.

As for the World Cup in Qatar, Brazil is installed as the great favorite and would finally manage to lift a title that has resisted them since 2002 in Korea and Japan. That Brazil win has a 14% implicit probability while Spain remains in the fourth best position after their last good performances in the Eurocup and Nations League.

The Nets, dominators in the NBA

In the NBA, the bets say Ricky Rubio’s Cleveland Cavaliers will barely make it to the play-offs. According to Betfair forecasts, they would be at the limit of their Conference, but they will not aspire to much more this season. As for the favorite team, the Brooklyn Nets start with that favoritism: 28% implicit probabilities that they will take the next ring with Curry’s Warriors and De Paul’s Suns stepping close to them.