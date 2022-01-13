01/13/2022 at 09:17 CET

Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid won in extra time (2-3) to defeat Xavi Hernández’s FC Barcelona in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup. With this victory, the whole of the capital adds five consecutive in direct confrontations.

5 – @realmadrid has won five games in a row against Barcelona among all competitions for the second time in its history, the first since the seven consecutive victories achieved between 1962 and 1965. Power. # ElClasico #SupercopaDeEspana pic.twitter.com/NxyKYaGXEd – OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 12, 2022

The whites, who arrived as LaLiga leaders and with better sensations, they suffered to defeat a Barça under construction and had to go to extra time to seal the ticket to the final, where Fede Valverde broke in to sentence the Barça bloc.

Xavi Hernández’s team matched the electronic score up to two times, but they ended up succumbing, as in the previous six times: Real Madrid have signed five victories and a draw in the last six games; a record not seen since 1965, when he signed a total of seven consecutive victories.

The Spanish Super Cup is escaped again

The Catalans could not overcome the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup and once again remain at the gates of the title, as happened last season: after eliminating Real Sociedad, the Catalans lost to Athletic Club in the final.

The Catalan team did not arrive as favorites: the economic and sporting situation, in addition to the multiple injuries and COVID-19 cases, have left a team full of young talent and a lot of room for improvement depleted. The illusion in the club, despite everything, is maximum.