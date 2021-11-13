11/12/2021

On at 22:59 CET

The Spanish Under-21 team clearly beat Malta in the fifth match of the qualifying round for the European Under-21. Luis de la Fuente’s men remain undefeated leaders of group three with five wins out of five possible.

WRONG

ESP

malt

Formosa; Ellul, Gauci (Bradshaw, 82 ‘), Zammit Lonardelli; Vella; Attard (G. Sciberras, 74 ‘), Grima, Garzia (Mohnani, 74’); B. Sciberras (Sixsmith, 74 ‘), Engerer and Ghio (Carbone, 46’).

Spain

Agirrezabala (Joan Garcia, 74 ‘); Carreira, Francés (Fontán, 46 ‘), Guillamón, Manu Sánchez; Sancet, Vencedor (Gragera, 54 ‘), Turrientes (Camello, 61’); Sergio Gómez (Lobete, 46 ‘), Abel Ruíz and Gaspar Campos.

Goals

1-0, M. 23 Sergio Gómez; 2-0 M.25, Abel Ruíz; 3-0 M.40, Hugo Guillamón; 4-0 M.50, Lobete; 5-0 M.88, Abel Ruíz.

Referee

Dario Bel (CRO). TA: Ghio and Garzia.

Incidents

Match corresponding to the fifth day of the qualifying phase for the European Under-21, played at the Centenary Stadium in Ta ‘Qali.

Spain dominated the game from beginning to end and in the first quarter of an hour managed to score the first goal, the work of Abel Ruíz, although the referee canceled it for offside. The goal, however, did not take long to definitively rise to the scoreboard of the Centenary Stadium of Ta ‘Qali with a goal from Sergio Gómez, after a very powerful shot from outside the area that slipped through the near post.

Two minutes later, Abel Ruíz retaliated for the canceled goal and was able to celebrate a goal, surprising Formosa from the front. Before the break, Luis de la Fuente’s men put the ground in the middle with a goal from Guillamón, who scored his second goal in the last two calls with the ‘red’.

Already in the resumption, Spain did not take their foot off the gas and Julen Lobete scored the fourth of the night on the day of his debut with the U21 team. Seeing that the game was already on track, the coach gave minutes to the less usual, such as goalkeeper Joan Garcia.

With three minutes remaining, Abel Ruiz certified his double with a spectacular volley from the edge of the area. Thus, the ‘red’ already has 15 points and will be measured against Russia, second classified with three units less, next Tuesday, November 16 from 6:00 p.m.