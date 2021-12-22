12/21/2021 at 20:00 CET

The presence of women in sports is destroying many topics. One of them refers to rugby, a specialty that some consider eminently masculine, but it is not.

And much of the blame is on the spanish rugby players, represented in this gala Values ​​of sport by the Spanish team. Popularly known as the ‘lionesses’, in recent years they have propelled Spain among the most important squads in the world, as well as helping to consolidate the top women’s club competition, the Iberdrola League, as one of the most attractive on the European rugby scene .

But they have had to fight with the misunderstanding of those who – mistakenly – consider that rugby is far from femininity. The ‘lionesses’ rebelled against it in their day, with an announcement that went viral on social networks. In it, they exposed at the beginning all the retrograde comments that they have had to listen to more than once. But then they showed the reasons why their work deserves the recognition and admiration of the whole world.

Spanish rugby players claim, above all, their right to be who they are, fighting against stigmas and social prejudices that have no place in our society. And their work is an example of vindication of equality, also helping young athletes to make their first steps in the sport of the oval ball, creating a quarry that allows the sporting successes of Spanish women’s rugby to multiply.

Although times have changed, we still have to continue fighting to end topics, but the ‘lionesses’ will never stop doing it, always united like an indestructible pineapple.