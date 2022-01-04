01/04/2022 at 20:16 CET

The Spanish women’s sport today fired Luisa Álvarez, who has been buried in his hometown of Pola de Laviana, where he died this Monday at the age of 98, after a life marked by being handball pioneer, which led her to obtain in 1939 the first official license for this sport processed in Spain.

From Germany, through Purina Zapico, in 1938 the knowledge of handball came to a young Luisa Álvarez, who soon became an outstanding student, until she became known until her death as the “great captain” and “Lángara” for his scoring ability.

At the age of 15, she joined the newly created women’s handball team in Pola de Laviana, which marked an era in the national sport, so much so that it led them to appear on No-Do, the propaganda news program that was broadcast before the movies. in the cinemas of Spain.

Luisa Álvarez, who began competing when handball was played on soccer fields, with eleven members on each team, was proclaimed champion of Spain on three occasions, 1943 and 1944 with the competition in the stadium, and in 1961, already in the living room.

His career spanned 23 seasons, in which he won 22 regional titles and a dozen in national competitions., until he decided to retire at the age of 38, with the record of having participated in all the Asturias and Spain Championships held from 1939 to 1961.

Although she was considered one of the best players of the time, she never made her international debut not being able to pay the cost of travel and the equipment that the internationals had to pay, although the Spanish Handball Federation recognized his merits by issuing a shirt with his name.

The death of the pioneer of Spanish women’s handball, who worked in a chocolate factory and in a furniture store in her native municipality in the Nalón basin, is mourned by her family, friends and neighbors, who remember her as a tireless caregiver of her nephews -Grandchildren, generous, outgoing and with an unlimited capacity to relate.

The President of the Government of the Principality, Adrián Barbón, as well as prominent Asturian sports leaders have passed through the Pola de Laviana funeral home to say goodbye to the “great captain”, who did not stop drinking a bottle of cider or vermouth every day until that last Christmas Eve he fell at his home.