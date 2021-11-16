11/16/2021

Act. At 12:40 CET

There are no surprises in the call of the Spanish team of Jorge Vilda. The ten blaugranas cited by the coach in the last call, they repeat in the list that has been made public today November 16.

Sandra Paños, Paredes, Pereira, María León, Leila, Alexia, Aitana, Patri, Jenni and Mariona, the hard core of the selection, they will see the faces with Faroe Islands next Thursday at 9:00 p.m. (CET) and, on Tuesday 30, at Scotland at 6:00 p.m. (CET).

Both matches will be played in The Cartuja, In sevilla.

Mariona Caldentey, has not played minutes with Barça yet after four weeks off. The Balearic broke the fourth metatarsal of her left foot in the friendly against Morocco, in the last concentration with the national team. Andrea Pereira also enters the list, who tested positive for Covid-19 after also returning from the last call.

Vilda’s team will seek to remain the solo leader of group B. It will be measured at Scotland, second classified and with whom he ties to points, already Faroe Islands, which has not scored points yet.

THE CALL OF SPAIN

Goalkeepers

Paños (FC Barcelona), Lola Gallardo (Atlético de Madrid) and Misa Rodríguez (Real Madrid)

Defenses

Irene Paredes (FC Barcelona), Andrea Pereira (FC Barcelona), María León (FC Barcelona), Ivana Andrés (Real Madrid), Leila Ouahabi (FC Barcelona), Ona Batlle (Manchester United) and Olga Carmona (Real Madrid)

Midfielders

Alexia Putellas (FC Barcelona), Aitana Bonmatí (FC Barcelona), Patri Guijarro (FC Barcelona), Anna Torrodà (Valencia), Tere Abelleira (Real Madrid) and Irene Guerrero (Levante UD)

Forwards

Jenni Hermoso (FC Barcelona), Esther González (Real Madrid), Mariona Caldentey (FC Barcelona), Alba Redondo (Levante UD), Nerea Eizaguirre (Real Sociedad), Amaiur (Real Sociedad) and Athenea del Castillo (Real Madrid).

Vilda’s call for the matches against the Faroe Islands and Scotland

| RFEF