12/09/2021 at 20:36 CET

The Spar Girona celebrated this Thursday a victory of enormous prestige in Sopron (53-68), in Hungary, to move to the top of the Euroleague group B, with five wins in eight games, after a great second half (23-45).

Sopron, fourth in the last two Euroleague and runner-up in the 2017-18 season, he presented himself to the party as the leader of the group, without having lost at home, but Girona celebrated a resounding and historic victory, the third in a row in the Euroleague and the sixth in the last seven games.

The game started with a monologue from Alfred Julbe’s team, which resulted in a nine-point advantage (3-12, with eight from Reisingerova), against Sopron who could barely score a triple in the first five minutes.

Wake up the Sopron

The Hungarian painting woke up as the minutes passed and the duel reached the end of the first quarter with a tie at 14 points, much to the frustration of the Catalan team.

Girona, in fact, linked more than ten minutes without scoring, between the second half of the first period and the first of the second. The local team took advantage of it to turn the scoreboard with a 13-0 (20-14) run.

Julbe’s team reacted timidly to get closer to just two points (22-20), but Sopron once again imposed its quality to take a ten-point lead (30-20) and upset Girona, unable to impose its fast basketball.

In fact, the American Kennedy Burke, a great reference for Girona and top scorer in the Euroleague, could not score until the last seconds of the first half (30-23).

The Sopron comes forward

The 5-0 that opened the third quarter seemed to pave the way for Sopron to victory (35-23), but Girona recovered the pulse with a 0-9 to get to three points (35-32), in an electric game and constant alternatives.

Already in the last bars of the third quarter, of unappealable visitor dominance (13-26), Girona returned to be in front on the scoreboard with four points from Burke and two from Laia Flores and Gardner, to appear in the last ten minutes with six points ahead (43-49).

The visiting exhibition culminated in the last period, in which Girona had an advantage of 17 points with a triple by Reisingerova (51-68), top scorer (17).

Data sheet:

53 – Sopron Basket (14 + 16 + 13 + 10): January (11), Fegyverneky, Jovanovic (7), Brooks (2) and Hatar (8) -starting five-; Williams (15), Gaye (2) and Aliz Varga (8).

68 – Spar Girona (14 + 9 + 26 + 19): Palau (4), Drammeh (16), Gardner (11), Burke (12) and Reisingerova (17) -starting five-; Flores (6), Labuckiene (2) and Iho López.

Referees: Stan (Romania), Vavrova (Czech Republic) and Marchis (Romania).

Incidents: Match of the eighth day of the Women’s Euroleague played at the Novomatic Aréna Sopron, in Sopron, Hungary. .