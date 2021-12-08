12/08/2021 at 21:05 CET

The Spar Girona, second in group B of the Euroleague at the start of this eighth day, visit this Thursday (6:00 p.m.) to the leader, Sopron Basket, with the illusion of achieving a victory of enormous prestige, as the Hungarian team finished fourth in the last two editions of the tournament (2018-19 and 2020-21) and runner-up in the 2017-18 season.

Alfred Julbe’s team gave up a tight 63-68 against Sopron in the first round, standing up, and now they want to start the second half of the group stage with a victory to reaffirm themselves in the upper half of the table. Thus, it would enliven the dream of finishing in the top four finishers and moving on to the knockout round of the Euroleague.

With the victories achieved against the Gallic Basket Landes (71-80) and the bottom, the Polish Arka Gdynia (80-70), Girona has placed second in the group B table, tied at four wins and three losses with Beretta Famila Schio and Turkish Fenerbahce Safiport, their next two rivals, and Galatasaray.

Unexpected defeat

ANDIn Sopron, Girona will seek to overcome the unexpected defeat they suffered at the weekend against Lointek Gernika Bizkaia (63-63) in the Endesa League, where the team is now third, two wins behind the leader, Perfumerías Avenida, and one behind Valencia.

Last Sunday’s was the first loss after a series of five consecutive victories. and put an end to a brilliant run of results and play for Girona, but the team is confident of recovering the sensations in Hungary, this Thursday.

Girona also has the top scorer in the top continental competition: forward Kennedy Burke, who scores 20.6 points per game. Julbe has the casualties of the escort Frida Eldebrink and the power forward María Araújo and will not be able to count on the newcomer Michaela Onyenwere, who is not registered in the Euroleague.