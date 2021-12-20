12/20/2021 at 12:35 CET

.

Spar Girona visits the Turkish Fenerbahce Safiport this Tuesday (5:00 p.m.) with the ambition of achieving a new victory to defend the leadership of group B of the Euroleague and take a giant step, both mathematically and mentally, towards the goal of finishing between the first four and access the next phase of the competition.

The Catalan team will start the tenth day of the group stage, the last in 2021 and the third of the second round, in the first position of their group, tied six wins with the Hungarian Sopron Basket and Fenerbahce himself.

In the first round, the set of Alfred Julbe beat Fenerbahce 71-59 with 28 points of Kennedy Burke, the third highest scorer in the Euroleague (19.3 per game). The Turkish team has Kayla mcbrde (20.4 points) and Alina Iagupova (17.9 points).

Both teams enter the game in an upward trend after chaining four wins in the Euroleague. Fenerbahce has also achieved it, surpassing 83 points in those meetings.

Girona, meanwhile, will visit Turkey after defeating French Basket Landes (71-80), Polish Arka Gdynia (80-70), Sopron (53-68) and Italian Beretta Famila Schio (65-55). Between the Euroleague and the Liga Endesa has achieved nine wins in its last ten games.

“It is an important game, at the home of one of the best teams in the group. It will be very difficult,” the Spar Girona captain warned. Laia Palau, in statements prior to the game.

Before Fenerbahce, Julbe you will not be able to count on the escort Frida eldebrink and the power forward Maria Araújo, injured, nor with the newcomer Michaela Onyenwere, which is not yet registered in the Euroleague.