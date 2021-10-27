10/27/2021 at 8:21 PM CEST

Spar Girona conceded their second defeat of the course in the Euroleague on Wednesday when they lost 92-75 against Dinamo Kursk, champion of the highest European competition in the 2016-17 season and finalist in the 2018-19 academic year.

UNI

Dynamo Kursk, 92

(27 + 18 + 25 + 22): Baric (14), Ogunbowale (17), Olga Frolkina (9), Howard (26) and Lisec (14) -starting five-; Prince (7), Kozik (2), Evgeniia Frolkina (3) and Shabanova.

UNI Spar Girona, 75

(19 + 15 + 16 + 25): Palau, Drammeh (9), Gardner (11), Burke (25) and Reisingerová (9) -starting five-; Labuckiene (8), Flores (2), Eldebrink (7), Iho López (2) and Soler (2)

Referees:

Smiljanic (Serbia), Kaludjerovic (Montenegro) and Lucic (Montenegro)

Incidents:

Match corresponding to the fourth day of the women’s basketball Euroleague, played at the Sport Concert Complex, in Kursk, Russia, behind closed doors

Girona, unable to respond to Kursk’s scoring power, broke a streak of four consecutive victories, two in Europe and two in the Endesa League, but it remains in the middle of the table of group C of the Euroleague, with two wins in four games.

The local superiority was evident from the first minute of the match, with an initial 6-0 and a difference of 12 points at the end of the first quarter (27-19). Alfred Julbe’s team tried to react, but Kursk confirmed their lead in the second quarter, led by Arike Ogunbowale, eleven points at halftime, Natasha Howard (10) and Olga Frolkina (9).

Game resolved at halftime

The Russians left the game almost on track in the first half (45-34), thanks to the success in the triple, with 50% (6/12), by 20% of the Catalans, and in the shots of two, with 61%, by 44% visitors. In fact, Girona only kept their options thanks to the ubiquitous Kennedy Burke wrist, scoring 16 points in the first 20 minutes.

The control of Kursk was accentuated after passing through the changing rooms, and Howard placed the maximum local advantage at 21 points (57-36) with six points in a row. Howard, uncontrollable for Julia Reisingerová, closed the third quarter with 22 points, with two more than visiting Burke.

Burke (24) was the only Girona player to exceed 12 points, while Dinamo had four players with double digits: Howard (26), top scorer of the match, Ogunbowale (17) and Eva Lisec and Nika Baric (14). With the duel already resolved, Girona prevailed in the last quarter (22-25) to leave the electronic team at 92-75 definitively. .