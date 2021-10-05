Both offer True HEPA 13 filter, which removes up to 99.95% of harmful particles.

SPC, the Spanish technology company specialized in smart consumer electronics products, has presented two new smart air purifiers, Espirare Max and Espirare Ion. The devices, designed to improve air quality and guarantee a space free from harmful particles, stand out for their performance: they are ultra-quiet, intelligent, offer four purification phases – pre-filter, True HEPA 13 filter, activated carbon and additional technologies. as an ionizer or UV-C light— and adapt to different spaces.

Size up to 0.3 μm

Espirare Max and Espirare Ion effectively remove 99.95% of commonly present airborne allergens 0.3 μm or larger in size — particles such as dust, pet hair, bacteria, pollen, and many other allergens that tend to be suspended in the environment—, in addition to 100% tobacco smoke and bad odors thanks to activated carbon, returning cleaner air.

Touch panel

The purifiers have a touch panel and different modes of use. One of them, the automatic one, checks air quality levels in real time, automatically adjusting the filtration power. They are also equipped with a timer, to activate them for a certain time, and a child lock function, in the case of Espirare Max.

Discreet

Espirare Max and Espirare Ion are ultra-quiet – they stay below 32 and 43 dB – and have a power of 48 watts and 35 watts, respectively. The discreet and modern design of both devices fits perfectly with the style of any home. With small dimensions and a weight of less than 5 kg, they can be transported anywhere —Espirare Max also has a practical handle.

Remote control

These new SPC air purifiers are controlled from your smartphone or tablet and are compatible with the main voice assistants (Amazon Alexa and Google Home Assistant). They are also capable of connecting with other devices from SPC’s Smart Home line, which allows creating a routine or scenario associated with their use: for example, that they are activated during the central hours of the day or that they are turned off when saying “good night ”.

Espirare Max, with UV light and designed for large rooms

SPC Espirare Max has a four-stage purification method. The pre-filter, which absorbs large particles, such as dust and hair in suspension; True HEPA 13, a highly efficient particulate air filter to remove up to 99.95% of harmful particles and filters the smallest such as pollen, bacteria, mites or other allergens; and activated carbon, which reduces and eliminates bad odors (tobacco, food, humidity or pets) and fumes in the air. The last phase is ultraviolet light – UV-C, fully protected from the user – which exposes and purifies DNA from organisms such as viruses, fungi or germs for a complete cleaning.

This high performance purifier offers a clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 400 m³ / h. It is recommended for use in rooms up to 145 m2, effectively covering up to 50 m2, making it perfect for any bedroom, office or living room. Its upper part, a highly visible luminous sphere, reports air quality in real time using colors.

Espirare Ion, with ionizer and perfect for smaller rooms

Espirare Ion also offers a four-stage purification method. The pre-filter, which absorbs large particles, such as dust and hair in suspension; True HEPA 13, a high-efficiency particulate air filter to remove up to 99.95% of harmful particles and filters the smallest such as pollen, bacteria, mites or other allergens; and activated carbon, which reduces and eliminates bad odors (tobacco, food, humidity or pets) and fumes in the air. The last phase, the ionizer, generates a flow of millions of negative ions into the environment, which bind to positively charged particles (such as dust, mites or germs) present in the air to precipitate them to the ground. In this way it will keep the environment clean, without odors, allergens or contamination of any kind, reducing them to their minimum expression permanently. In addition, it allows to end the electrostatic charge, so common in today’s homes.

This high-performance purifier offers a clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 90 m³ / h. It is recommended for use in rooms up to 32 m2, effectively covering spaces of 11 m2, making it perfect for any bedroom, dining room or small living room.

Espirare Max, 229.90 euros

Espirare Ion, 109.90 euros

www.spc.com