Maribel Guardia: Spectacular and much better in a swimsuit | INSTAGRAM

The gorgeous Costa Rican model, Maribel Guardia, has shown that despite the passing of the years she continues to do beautiful, and much more when she is in charge of modeling in a swimsuit for her loyal followers of the Internet.

That’s right, this time we will address a snapshot in which we could appreciate its great beauty in a beautiful swimsuit color White with black, a garment that made her figure stand out and showed that she looks much better than some young women.

In the comments, his admirers are in charge of confirming this statement, they also gave him many likes and the photo even though it is not placed in his Instagram Officer received a lot of support, being placed in a fan account where they do not stop sharing favorites about her.

In addition, the famous native of Costa Rica She combined her beach outfit with a hat and sunglasses, a combination that works perfectly to continue growing her number of followers and of course continue to attract the attention of new users who are just getting to know her, although it is somewhat difficult since it is too much known.

That great popularity has allowed her to work with various companies, collaborating and creating entertainment in commercials, using her image for different brands and of course always looking perfect with the products she wants to recommend.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE COQUET PHOTO OF MARIBEL



She has recently spent most of her time modeling in different outfits, which are delivered directly to her home by online stores for her modeling and promotions, an activity that allows her to make a profit from home.

In addition, she has also been involved in the play “El Tenorio Cómico”, a staging where she plays Doña Inés and where her fans have the opportunity to see her on stage performing in person, a tradition that she is trying to return to the Mexicans.

