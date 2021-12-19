12/19/2021 at 21:48 CET

With a second part of another galaxy, Spain humiliated Portugal 6-0, the best team on the planet, in a friendly that was played at the Rubén Ruzafa Pavilion in the Malaga town of Rincón de la Victoria.

SPAIN, 6

(1 + 5): Chemi (p.), Carlos Ortiz, Sergio Lozano, Chino (1), Raúl Gómez -five starting-, Boyis, Catela (1), Cecilio (1), Adolfo, Antonio Pérez (1), Lin, Raúl Campos (1) and Esteban (1).

PORTUGAL, 0

André Sousa (p.), Erick, Joao Matos, Miguel Angelo, Zicky -initial five-, Edu (ps), Fabio Cecílio, Tiago Brito, Bruno Coelho, André Coelho, Nilson, Alfonso, Cardinal, Mario Freitas and Pauleta.

GOALS

1-0, Raúl Campos (10:04); 2-0, Catela (23:22); 3-0, Cecilio (24:07); 4-0, Chinese (28:07); 5-0, Esteban (30:52); 6-0, Antonio Pérez (34:38).

REFEREES

Moreno Reina and Ramos Martín (Spain). They showed a yellow card to Spanish Boyis (25:12), Esteban (38:16) and Chino (39:50); and the Portuguese Afonso (14:40), Zicky (25:12), Cardinal (31:06), Erick (38:16) and Joao Matos (39:10).

INCIDENTS

Friendly match in preparation for the 2022 European Championship held at the Rubén Ruzafa Pavilion (Rincón de la Victoria, Málaga).

Less than 24 hours after beating the current European and universal champion 4-3, Spain faces were seen again before those of Jorge Braz on the same stage in the last duel of the year to prepare for the European next January.

The Portuguese began by pressing higher and with great intensity, which prevented Fede Vidal’s men from lavishing excessively in attack with a shot by Barça player Sergio Lozano as the main argument.

Sergio Lozano was key in Saturday's victory

Meanwhile, Portugal created a little more danger in the vicinity of Chemi (Dídac played the final 10 minutes of each part). Thus, the Jimbee Cartagena goalkeeper was quick to deflect a shot that touched Tiago Brito on 3 ‘and saw Fabio Cecílio shoot next to the post on 8’.

Little by little Spain began to carbure and a genius like the ex-Blaugrana Lin sent a throw-in with millimeter precision so that Raúl Campos signed the 1-0 in the equator of the first act. It was the 79th goal with the ‘Roja’ by a player who leaves Palma Futsal for personal reasons and will go on to play for Manzanares.

The continental champions sought the equalizer and ran into the crossbar in the 13th minute, while Dídac was very successful against the shots of his teammate at Barça, André Coelho, in 17 ‘and Bruno Coelho in 18’.

In the other goal, two robberies were about to end in goal with Carlos Ortiz as the protagonist. The Madrilenian waited for a continuity from Raúl Campos that did not come just after André took a powerful shot on the counter.

Dídac worked hard at the last minute on a Fabio Cecílio missile that managed to hit just enough to send the ball to the crossbar. Great first part and Spanish victory by the minimum.

Spain took a step forward in the restart and he scored three goals in less than five minutes taking advantage of the passivity of an out-of-the-box Portuguese team. And that Fabio Cecílio had been about to tie.

Spain ended up abusing the Portuguese

Immediately afterwards, a free kick taken short by Sergio Lozano allowed Catela to shoot the 2-0 in the 23rd minute and 45 seconds later a shot from Boyis in the semi-fallow ball. allowed Cecilio to score 3-0 on the second attempt after a rejection of the Portuguese goal.

Cardinal crashed a shot off the post and the world champions had three woods. And from the possible 3-1 it went to 4-0, the work of Chino on the counter after receiving a masterful pass from Antonio Pérez. Jorge Braz’s anger at his players in the time-out was historic when they saw how they were passed over they humiliated with a single foul on their locker.

Spain had dismantled the best team on the planet and Esteban scrambled to score 5-0 in the 31st minute. There was still time for the young Antonio ‘premiered’ as an absolute scorer with the final 6-0 in 35.

The Portuguese did not even try with an attack of five. What was said, a victory of many carats to reach the top of morale for a European in which the ‘Red’ is eager to vindicate itself. And nothing less than against the champions.