01/09/2022

Act. At 11:32 CET

The Dakar started again this Sunday after the rest stage, the drivers face the second week of the rally where everything can change and they have shown it. Joan Barreda has been colossal in this stage where he has given everything fighting for victory with a broken clavicle.

Sunderland and Walkner have been lost in some moments of the stage losing too many minutes and giving up the leadership, something that the rest of the competitors have taken advantage of. With Sunderland and Walker out of options Barreda has come to the head fighting for victory in a very tight stage against Benavides, Cornejo and Santolino who have scored a great career.

After three-quarters of the special, Cornejo was still at the controls ahead of Benavides, Barreda and Santolino. And with Walkner and Sunderland away, Van Beveren remained the provisional leader marking a turning point in the second week.

Finally Cornejo has won the seventh stage of the Dakar 2022 with 44 seconds over Kevin Benavides and 2:51 over Joan Barreda that has marked a spectacular stage bequeathing and staying in the top positions despite his injury and is placed 7th overall. The Spanish Lorenzo Santolino has also had a good race and he finished the stage in 5th position and is 5th overall. Van Beveren is positioned as provisional leader of the general After finishing the stage in 11th position, Walker was 18th and Sunderland 19th.

Classification Stage 7:

JI. CORNEJO FLORIMO (CHL) MONSTER ENERGY HONDAK. BENAVIDES (ARG) RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING at 44 “J. BARREDA BORT (ESP) MONSTER ENERGY HONDA at 2’51” L. BENAVIDES (ARG) HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING at 7’50 “L. SANTOLINO (ESP) SHERCO TVS RALLY FACTORY at 8’29”

This is the general classification:

A. VAN BEVEREN (FRA) MONSTER ENERGY YAMAHA RALLY TEAMM. WALKNER (AUT) RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING at 5’12 “K. BENAVIDES (ARG) RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING at 5’23” S. SUNDERLAND (GBR) GASGAS FACTORY RACING at 5’38 “L. SANTOLINO (ESP) SHERCO TVS RALLY FACTORY at 6’34”