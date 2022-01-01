01/01/2022 at 20:13 CET

As is happening with the vast majority of competitions in professional sports, the NHL also suffers in its meats this new wave of covid which has forced him to cancel fifty games and stop for a little over a week coinciding with the Christmas holidays.

In fact, the Calgary Flames have had almost the entire team infected And while the Boston Bruins play their 27th regular-phase match this Sunday, there are already others that have reached 34 such as the Las Vegas Golden Knight or the Anaheim Ducks.

In this pessimism that returns to invade North American professional sports, this Saturday (01.00 on Sunday in mainland Spain) one of the greatest ice hockey shows returns with the dispute of the Winter Classic in Minnesota between host Wild and St. Louis Blus.

Traditionally contested around New Years Day, the Winter Classic is a NHL regular season game hosting an open stadium in which baseball is regularly played and in which up to 100,000 spectators have gathered.

Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby face off in 2011

This time, The Minnesota Wild – St. Louis Blues will take place at Target Field, home of the Minnesota Twins baseball with about 40,000 spectators who will have to wear extremely warm due to the dangerous weather forecasts.

And it is that the northern town of St. Paul, on the outskirts of Minneapolis, suffers every year the harshness of winter and at game time (six in the afternoon there) the thermometer will drop to 20 below zero.

It will therefore be one more sample of how much ice hockey is liked in North America (in Canada it is the national sport) in an event that in 2014 he had his big day with the presence of 105,491 spectators at Michigan Stadium to attend a very interesting Detroit Red Wings – Toronto Maple Leafs.

The 2014 Winter Classic was spectacular

The 2011 edition was also mythical with the confrontation between the two most mediatic players in the NHL and who still continue to amaze in the same teams. The voracious Russian scorer Alex Ovechkin he met the Pittsburgh Penguins with his Washington Capitals of the great Sidney Crosby, a match that was ‘heated up’ with the broadcast of ‘Road to the Winter Classic’ in which the Russian and the Canadian were prepared for the appointment.