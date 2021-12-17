In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

How do you know that the air in your house is adequate? With the help of this CO2 meter, which tells you when to ventilate your house.

When all of this coronavirus caught up with us again, we thought that it was enough to ventilate a few minutes a day to eliminate the virus from indoors. However, although this helps, it is likely that there are some harmful particles in our home of which we are not aware.

This worries many people now that Christmas Eve and Christmas family gatherings are approaching. The solution? Have the help of this CO2 meter, which will tell you when you have to ventilate to spend a quiet and safe Christmas. It costs you 58.89 euros.

Take this CO2 meter for 58.89 euros

This CO2 detector can detect TVOC and HCHO in the air so you know when you should ventilate the room it is in. It also has detection of temperature and humidity in real time.

The displayed interface is divided into four parts: CO2, TVOC, HCHO, temperature and humidity. The interface is clear, easy to read and understand. Please note that there is a super thin protective film on the detector screen; peel it off to read the numbers correctly.

Some human coronaviruses, such as SARS, can last for days on surfaces. But one expert says the new coronavirus is more likely to last “from hours to a day or so.”

Detector monitors carbon dioxide concentration per cubic meter in real time in a room. This function allows you to know in real time how the air changes in the environment, so that effective measures can be taken in time.

If the CO2, formaldehyde and TVOC present in the air exceed the safe level, the device it will give an automatic alarm to let you know.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

The device is equipped with a 1,200 mAh battery that gives it a long life, with continuous use of up to 10 hours. Then it can be recharged repeatedly for reuse.

For 58.89 euros it is a great purchase to celebrate Christmas with complete peace of mind and security and to be able to reunite with your loved ones without any danger. And it can also serve as a gift that is as practical as it is original.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.