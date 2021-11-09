We have all experienced some terrifying episode of digestive upset or heartburn after eating a particularly fiery meal, in such a way that our instincts tell us that it is best to avoid the spicy foods responsible for some terrible symptoms at all costs. The reality is that many people who for cultural reasons are not used to consuming spicy, usually discard it completely and often wonder if it is healthy. According to the experts, it is a delicate question, since chili peppers are a healthy food that is not only used to season dishes, they are packed with anti-inflammatory benefits. So the million dollar question is How can we take advantage of its medicinal benefits without succumbing to unpleasant side effects?

What is spicy food?

First things first, that is, it is important to think about what the “spicy food.” After all, technically any herb-flavored food in your pantry could be considered spicy. In fact, many people think of spicy food as hot or spicy food, such as dishes made with vegetables that contain capsaicin such as bell peppers and jalapeno. According to Aryurvedic cookery specialist and author of Saffron Soul, Mira Manek cooking with spices known for adding flavor and spiciness to food is inspired by regular foundations. So herbs such as turmeric and ginger play an important role in Ayurvedic cooking, however this does not make it “spicy food” as they are often combined with other spices to refine the flavor and provide more balance.

So spicy food doesn’t have to mean ‘spicy food’, add cumin seeds, mustard seeds, coriander seeds, fenugreek seeds. These are all spices and can be used to balance other spices like cumin or red chili powder. In fact, even consuming these spices alone offers a host of health benefits that can easily be tailored to each person, according to their needs. For instance, spices and chili peppers are high in antioxidants, which is directly related to brain and heart health. In the specific case of chili peppers and some burning spices, they have been scientifically linked to accelerating metabolism, another exceptional benefit. So in terms of whether spicy food is healthy, the answer is a resounding yes. However, when it comes to spicy foods, there is a difference between asking if they are “healthy” and if they are good for each person; none of these points are mutually exclusive.

There are many people who spicy foods cause heartburn, acid reflux, diarrhea or other problems and the reality is that it is not necessary to consume anything that does not make us feel good. Especially when we can choose other foods rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, that do not irritate the digestive system; as is the case with cinnamon, fennel and fenugreek. But before you completely eliminate hot peppers, herbs, and spices, it’s good to consider why they may be causing digestive problems in the first place.

There are many myths about it, you have probably often heard of Americans who cannot eat Indian food because of its digestive effects, the truth is that often, it’s not the seasonings and chili peppers that cause digestive problems. Indian and Mexican restaurant food is not only rich in spices, it tends to contain a lot of oil, butter, and dairy such as cream, milk, and various types of cheeses. Therefore, when the stomach is not used to these ingredients or if you have a sensitivity to dairy, it is much more likely that these are the elements that cause stomach pain and inflammation. Not the chili and spices.

Among the main recommendations of nutritionists and doctors to enjoy spicy foods (which have many nutritional and therapeutic benefits), without worrying about how it will affect digestion: is to cook these types of recipes at home, for example curries, sauces and carefully integrate chili peppers, herbs and spices. That way, you can control the amount of each ingredient and find healthy substitutes, for example if you are lactose intolerant use lactose-free dairy The result will be equally delicious! You can too incorporate more refreshing herbs with digestive benefits that will help maintain balance, such as mint, basil and spearmint.

In fact, the reason certain herbs and spices can cause acid reflux, heartburn, and digestive upset in people is because they irritate the esophagus or stomach. In these cases, it is important to focus on herbs that are not irritating, we must not force ourselves with foods that do not suit us well; the consequences are worse.

In a nutshell: spicy food is absolutely packed with health benefits. However, that does not mean that it is friendly with all intestinal microbiomes, the reality is that there is no universal answer. Finally, everyone knows their body and knows what are the foods that simply do not go well. The most important thing is to be clear that there are many beneficial foods out thereTherefore, finding those that have a great taste, nutritional properties, antioxidants, anti-inflammatory benefits and that make us feel good, is our own task. In this way, the only side effects you will experience will be pleasant.

