The ‘Spider-Man: A New Universe 2’ team has already been working on this sequel for a few months, so the launch of the first trailer was haunting us. What fans probably didn’t suspect is that said aperitif was going to come with great news from the hand.

The film’s own writers and producers, Phil Lord and Chris Miller, have confirmed that what the newly released title implies is true: the second animated adventure headed by Miles Morales has two parts. ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)’ is the announced title for the film whose release date is set for October 7, 2022, a film that is being developed in conjunction with Part Two.

“It’s true, ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ is the first part of two films. Phil Lord, Justin K. Thompson, Kemp Powers, Joaquim Dos Santos [los tres directores], me and an amazing team we are working on both films simultaneously“Miller himself tweeted, adding that” yes Oscar Isaac returns to the Spider-Verse as Miguel O’Hara, along with Shameik Moore as Miles, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen, a lot of old friends … and many new ones. “

This can already be seen in the first look released by Sony, which focuses on the reunion between Miles and Gwen, and in a showdown starring Miles and Spider-Man 2099, the Spidey to whom Isaac lends his voice.

And yes Oscar Isaac returns to the Spider-Verse as Miguel O’Hara, along with @shameikmoore as Miles, @HaileeSteinfeld as Gwen, and a bunch of old friends … and many new ones. ? Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) December 5, 2021

More arachnid madness

‘Spider-Man: A New Universe’ has already opened Pandora’s box when it comes to multiversal insanity, but as Lord and Miller advance, the sequel is going to go one step further in this regard. “Each dimension is designed and feels radically different from the others. It seems that each of them has been drawn by a different artist“, affirms the pair in declarations to Entertainment Weekly, that also premieres image exclusively with Miles and Gwen.

“We try to remind ourselves that We owe the audience a film that takes risks and is irreverent. He’s Spider-Man so he’s used to making tremendous leaps. We are very confident that the fans will want to take the journey with us. They don’t get enough credit for being smart, smart, and up for anything. That has given us the green light to go even further and we love to scare ourselves“This doesn’t sound crazy, it sounds crazy.