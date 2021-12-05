In recent months there has been no doubt about the impact of Spider-Man in the entertainment media. Since his arrival in the comics under the mind and vision of Stan Lee he had a gratifying reception despite the fact that some managers were not entirely convinced to present a superhero with few virtues and an average teenage life. However, it was just that that generated a greater empathy with the readers, feeling that they too could be like Peter Parker.

Keep reading: The best films about the family according to critics

Later would come the successful animated television series followed by the live-action launch of Spider-Man – 89% in 2002, where Tobey Maguire would become the favorite face of many for the hero. The reception of film productions, including The Amazing Spider-Man – 73% and Spider-Man: Homecoming – 92% already part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, continues to be the leading character in sales.

Of course, with all the strategy on the part of Sony and Marvel with Spider-Man: No Road Home, the impact has increased for those who want to see the three versions of Peter together. Although it is not yet a fact, the presence of recognized villains increasingly raises expectations. But not everything rests on the shoulders of live-actions, animated cinema has also made a great contribution to the character and to Sony Pictures, of course, as you can see with a first look at Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, sequel to Spider-Man: A New Universe – 100%.

In 2018 Spider-Man: A New Universe was released – 100% directed by Peter Ramsey, Bob Persichetti and Rodney Rothman, which won the Oscar for Best Animated Film in the 2019 installment. The film inspired by each version of the character that exists in the comics, and even creating new ones and unexpected, not only filled the screen with masks of the young arachnid, but also focused on the life story of Miles Morales and how the life of others has been like Peter Parker himself who, at first, appears with an obvious depression.

Continue with: Andrew Garfield believes that Spider-Man can be of any race or sexual orientation

Now a sequel is coming under the title of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse ready to premiere in 2022 and has already released its first trailer that you can see lines above. This new installment is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, who began his career as a story board artist for the animated series by The Justice League to become co-director from the third season, in addition to having directed other series such as Avatar the last Airbender, The Legend of Korra.

The sequel will now focus on the relationship between Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), in addition to having Jake Johnson returning as Peter Parker who has become a mentor to the protagonist. It is worth mentioning that Across the Spider-Verse It will also function as an introductory production for other characters that will be part of a spin-off, such as Jessica Drew, also known as Spider-Woman, who will be played by Issa Rae.

It may interest you: Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Shoots Sales for Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man

The development of this film began even before the premiere of Spider-Man: A New Universe To avoid having such a large space between one film and another, the official announcement was made in 2019 and a year later the animation process would begin. Originally the film was going to be released in April 2022, however, due to the pandemic, it had to be delayed until October 7 of the same year. The spin-off being worked on will focus on female characters including Spider-Gwen and Spider-Woman.