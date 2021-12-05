Yesterday afternoon the first trailer of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the new animated Spider-Man movie that everyone has been waiting for. Sony has shared the official synopsis and suggests an entirely new team of Spideys, so we’ll see the charming protagonist joining forces with more arachnid heroes from his multiverse. Without a doubt, the film was a success in Sony’s decisions and we will see more very soon. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

The story of Spider-Man: A New Universe – 100% makes a clever exploration of several of the most important heroes involved in the Spider-Man franchise. In the adventure we had Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy, Spider-Man Noir, Peni Parker and Spider-Ham, we also had Miles Morales as the great protagonist, a hero of African-American and Latino descent who does everything.

In Morales’s adventure we see him be the Spider-Man of his own universe, however, thanks to an accident with the hadron collider, he will realize that there is an unlimited number of universes. The event will allow you to meet a new Peter Parker and jump into action in an impressive way. This animated film grants some easter eggs related to what was seen in the films directed by Sam Raimi and it is completely spectacular.

After a wait of almost three years, Sony releases the first trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, an animated adventure that will work in several parts and that will return Miles Morales as Spider-Man. The synopsis is out now and it looks like we will see all-new Spideys, including Spider-Man 2099, a character who appeared during the post-credits scene of the previous film with a completely hilarious Oscar Isaac cameo. You can read the description below:

Miles Morales returns for the next chapter in the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn’s friendly neighbor Spider-Man across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People. , to take on a villain more powerful than anyone they’ve ever met.

It’s clear that Sony was ahead of Marvel Studios with the Spider-Verse by introducing the Miles Morales animated film. Kevin Feige is trying to fix things with Spider-Man: No Road Home, but the Spider-Man played by Morales has won the hearts of fans hard. The film won the Oscar in 2019, beating big-name titles at Disney; It was a bitter defeat but a well-deserved victory.

Some agree that Spider-Man: A New Universe It stands far above the Spider-Man movies that Marvel Studios has developed in recent years. Into the Spider-Verse is a journey with a lot of heart and meaningful development, something we always want to see in the character’s stories. Feige he needs to do a superior job with his Peter Parker if he is to truly make a mark in the future, maybe next month’s premiere will do just that.

Spider-Man: No Road Home is the next Spider-Man movie in the MCU, a title that fans have been waiting for a long time and that promises to become the highest-grossing release of 2021. Can it rise above all others? premieres of the year? The promises of adventure are enormous and audiences are eager to witness. The world premiere is held on December 15. Do you already have your tickets ready or will you wait a few days for the euphoria to pass?

