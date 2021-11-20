The topic of the moment is the Spideverse, the reunion of Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82%, Avengers: Infinity War – 79%, The Impossible – 81%) with Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Men (The Master Play – 72%, The Great Gatsby – 48%, Crazy Weekend – 25%) and Andrew Garfield (Until the Last Man – 86%, Social Network – 96%, A Reason To Live – 67%) fills millions around the world with emotion, and although there is less than a month to go until Spider-Man: No Road Home hits theaters and we can see if that crossover will happen or not, Today the fans have been celebrating the meeting between Tom holland and Andrew Garfield which took place at the GQ Men of the Year event.

Although fans of the different versions of Spider-Man make comparisons between them, the actors do not seem to have any problem with each other. In 2015 Holland was interviewed and said that Garfield’s Spider-Man was “perfect” and that it would be difficult for him not to copy it. For his part, Andrew recently told ET Canada that Holland “is the most remarkable actor and has infused the character with a lot of heart and soul.”

That mutual respect and admiration can be seen in the photograph of the party where the two appear. On social media, as expected, fans were very happy and conversations about the Spiderverse were rekindled. Will it be reality or will we have to settle for this meeting? See it for yourself below:

Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland meet at the GQ Men Of The Year event. pic.twitter.com/d2Rw0PQK09 – DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 19, 2021

Rumors that Maguire and Garfield would be in the third installment of Spider-Man from the Marvel Cinematic Universe began to appear last year, and in the last 12 months we have had several clues that they will be. For more information you can review this video where the evidence is collected.

Spider-Man: No Way Home He has already confirmed that he will have several actors from the sagas of Spider Man and The amazing Spiderman, as Alfred Molina (Spider-Man 2 – 93%, Frida – 76%, Beautiful Revenge – 90%) in the role of Doctor Octopus, Willem Dafoe (The Last Temptation of Christ – 82%, Born July 4 – 90%, Antichrist – 70%) in the role of the Green Goblin and Jamie Foxx (Collateral: Wrong Time and Place – 86%, Django No Chains – 87%, Baby – The Crime Apprentice – 93%) in the role of Electro. The trailer revealed other villains like Sand-Man and Lizard, but it has not been confirmed if they are played by the same actors who gave them life in the past.

It is also said that we could see Emma Stone again (Zombieland: Shot of Grace – 84%, La La Land: A Love Story – 92%, It Is Said About Me – 85%) as Gwen Stacy and Kirsten Dunst (Interview with the Vampire – 61%, Stolen Triumphs – 63%, Melancholy – 79%) as Mary Jane, although in both cases the actresses have denied it, but the reality is that their characters are not what fans want to see this December 17 when Spider-Man: No Way Home hit theaters.

Here are some of the reactions provoked by the photographs of Tom holland with Andrew Garfield in the GQ event:

Spider-Man: No Way Home It is the third solo Spider-Man film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the sixth time that the superhero appears in the franchise; his other appearances took place in Captain America: Civil War – 90%, Avengers: Infinity War – 79% and Avengers: Endgame – 95%. It is not clear what the next appearance of Spider-Man will be in Phase Four, but it is possible that we will see him in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, since everything indicates that the tape is directly connected to Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has captivated millions of fans in the last 13 years, and it seems that it will continue to do so for many years to come, now not only thanks to feature films, but also to original Disney Plus series like WandaVision – 95%, Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97%, Loki – 96% and What If …? – 84%.

