A few years ago, Andrew Garfield was considered the worst Spider-Man of all, short of the incarnations played by Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire. That has changed in the last few days. Through a recent interview on Cinema Debate, the 38-year-old actor talks about what the story of Spider-Man represents not only for him, but also for the rest of the world. It’s obvious that his return to the big screen as Peter Parker has impressed everyone.

Do not miss: Spider-Man: No Road Home causes sales surge for Tom Holland’s trilogy

Garfield began in the Spidey universe in 2012 with the release of The Amazing Spider-Man – 73%, a film that worked as a reboot of the character after Sony’s failed attempt to continue with the story of the version made by Tobey Maguire. At first, the character of Andrew was well received, however, things got complicated with the release of The Amazing Spider-Man 2: Electro Menace – 52%, a 2014 film that did not have a terrible performance at the box office but did have mixed reviews. A couple of years later, the MCU introduced its own Peter Parker and things changed forever.

But Kevin Feige and Sony executives were able to see beyond the voracious competition between franchises and realized that two heads are better than one. For Spider-Man: No Way Home They brought together the three Spideys observed on the big screen and the result is phenomenal. Andrew knows that the story of Spider-Man does not focus on the star actors, but represents something greater:

We invite you to read: Spider-Man: No way home will be hard to beat says Amy Pascal

He’s bigger than me, he’s bigger than Tom Holland, he’s bigger than Tobey Maguire, he’s bigger than Miles Morales, everyone can project themselves in that suit. It’s our whole story.

It is obvious that Andrew Garfield he knows exactly what he is talking about, since he understands well that the conflicts of Spider-Man do not only apply to the character and can connect with people from all over the world. The guy does deserve a conclusion to his story as Spider-Man, we just hope that Marvel Studios and Sony do not turn a deaf ear to the movement that will take place on December 25 on social networks with the hashtag # MakeTASM3. Will it be possible to see a sequel to Electro’s Menace? If Zack Snyder’s Justice League fans – 82% made it, for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe it will be a piece of cake. Keep an eye on our website for all the news.

You may also be interested in: Spider-Man: No Way Home | Top reviews, reviews and ratings

The next MCU movie is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. After the end credits of Spider-Man: No Way Home The first trailer for the new adventure for Sorcerer Supreme was shown, a journey that is sure to have a high impact on the terrains of the multiverse. According to rumors, the Multiverse of Madness claims to be much grander than No Homecoming, but that’s something we’ll only discover when it hits theaters on May 6, 2022.

Meanwhile, Spider-Man: No Way Home It’s already the second-highest-grossing release in all of movie history, surpassing several of the MCU’s biggest hits. On the one hand, some see this victory as something phenomenal for superhero cinema, on the other, the monopoly that Marvel Studios has established has caused other higher quality films to be displaced at the box office. Should there be some kind of regulation that controls Marvel’s activities and benefits the alternate stories?

fbq('init', '1384358188242876'); fbq('track', 'PageView');