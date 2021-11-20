Now that Tick, Tick … Boom! – 93% was finally released, the specialized critics and the general public believe that Andrew Garfield could be one of the best candidates for the next awards season. Although the film directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda is receiving a lot of attention, during its promotion the actor is only questioned about Spider-Man: No Way Home and his possible participation with Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland. The interpreter gave life to this superhero in The Amazing Spider-Man – 73% and The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Menace of Electro – 52%, and although his films are considered by many as the worst adaptations, they do rescue that he does a great job and that the problem was always the script.

This is where the eternal debate begins about which actor makes a better Peter Parker / Spider-Man. Tobey Maguire is a majority favorite, in large part because Spider-Man 2 – 93% is considered one of the best superhero films in all of history. Although Spider-Man 3 – 63% was a disappointment to fans, the trilogy in general is highly admired and remains popular with the people. For its part, and as we already mentioned, Andrew Garfield he’s seen as a great actor who just didn’t get a chance to bring the character to life with a story that lives up to the challenge.

Then came Tom holland and everything got a little more complicated. The actor’s first appearance in Captain America: Civil War – 90% thrilled those who looked forward to the arrival of the hero to the MCU, but with Spider-Man: Homecoming – 92% and Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82% resented that much of their story was associated with Tony Stark / Iron Man and their own enemies. The third, and possibly last, installment with Holland at the helm hopes to stand out and leave fans satisfied, but while we wait Garfield patiently continues to answer questions from the press, and now revealed who his favorite Spider-Man is.

The actor spoke to ET Canada (via ComicBook.com) to promote Tick, Tick… ​​Boom! and when they asked him about his favorite interpreter this is what he replied:

The best thing about having played that role is that you are one in a long line and you are part of this very secret little club. Obviously Tobey Maguire was my original, I fell in love with that movie version of the character. For me it was comics and cartoons as a kid, but then you have Tobey, who is just this defining figure in my life.

But what happened to Holland’s arrival ?:

So when I got a chance to play him, it was a childhood dream come true, but now you have Tom [Holland], who I think is the most remarkable actor and has infused the character with a lot of heart and soul. and humor and charm and sweetness and goodness. It’s like a goodness that radiates from him, that’s Peter Parker. This undeniable goodness that he inherits from his aunt and uncle.

Garfield seems to respect Maguire for being the first, but sees Holland for a closer interpretation of the comics. Of course, he doesn’t give a definitive answer, adding that all versions have their particular charm and perspective:

And it’s a wonderful thing to witness what [Holland] has done and what Jon Watts has done and what Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige have done with this character because I feel like they really lead with soul and I really feel like a fan. I’m so thankful that they created this version of the character that I can now be a fan of. That’s a very diplomatic way of saying to everyone: I love everyone who has ever played it.

The debate over which actor does it best has to take several points into consideration. Of course the script and the story in which they appear is fundamental, but before that is the character’s own personality and whether or not it portrays the forms of the hero, who changes a lot when he wears his Spider-Man suit and when he presents himself as the innocent Peter Parker. If Holland retires with Spider-Man: No Way Home and another actor arrives to replace him, Sony will have to make a titanic effort to present him in a new way. For now, in December we will finally see if the closing of the trilogy meets the expectations of the fans or not.

