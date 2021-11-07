Marvel’s Avengers Patch 2.2 launches November 30 and Spider-Man will be joining as a new PlayStation exclusive hero. This will be the first expansion of the live service game of Square enix since Black Panther: War for Wakanda was released on August 17.

The story of Spider-man will be unveiled at an event called Spider-Man: With Great Power. On the Marvel’s Avengers blog, Spider-Man’s game story will focus on partnering with the Avenger team to stop AIM’s plans for an unstoppable Synthoid army. There is also apparently an interpersonal drama in which you will have to decide whether to continue working with the Avengers or remain alone on your heroic expeditions.

The patch will also include a new four-player raid called the Klaw Raid. Obviously, the evil villain Klaw is the main antagonist in this new raid, and by defeating him, players can obtain the highest-end gear in the game.

System Upgrades: Power Level Increase – Maximum Power Level will increase from 150 to 175. Equipment Upgrade: Higher Power Level Equipment will be recyclable and can be used to upgrade current equipment to match the level of higher power of the consumed item (with some exceptions). Shipments: At a cost of 500 units each, shipments contain select cosmetics, resources, and other items. Players will be able to see what is in each shipping box prior to purchase. There will also be a premium outfit available only via consignment purchases. Players can earn it in two ways. The first is luck: each shipping box has a small chance of containing the outfit. The second method is to reach 100 shipping purchases. Players will automatically receive the exclusive outfit. Weekly Objectives per Hero: Players can now earn weekly rewards once a week for each eligible hero in limited scenarios, which is different from the previous one hero per week policy. This policy will be limited to Super Adaptoid Mission Chain and Klaw Raid: Discordant Sound first, but may be expanded to other activities in the future.

In other Marvel’s Avengers news, Square Enix president Yosuke Matsuda admitted that the game “has unfortunately not proven to be as successful as we would have liked.” He cited unexpected difficulties in the development process, such as the transition to working from home due to the pandemic.

Marvel’s Guardian of the Galaxy developed by Eidos Montreal, a studio owned by Square Enix’s European branch, launched on October 26.