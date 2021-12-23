A few days have passed since the successful premiere of Spider-Man: No Road Home – 92% and the news and information about the tape do not stop circulating. The impact it is having on audiences around the world is truly astonishing and this is expected to continue for a while. Part of this triumph is due to the wonderful cast of actors that make up the production and several of them are already beginning to give the first interviews after the release of the film. One of them is Oscar-winning actress Marisa Tomei, who plays Aunt May in No way home.

The 57-year-old star recounted in a recent interview for Geeks of Color how she had suggested to Sony producer Amy Pascal that Aunt May be in a same-sex relationship in the Spider-Man trilogy. Since May was introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, she has only been seen to have a romantic relationship with Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau). Tomei She talked about how before the concept of Happy and May being together came true, she hoped that Aunt May might have had a girlfriend. The words of the actress were the following:

There was a time when I felt like May maybe was, I was like ‘maybe she should be with a woman because Ben is gone and who should she be with?’ And we were talking about it. So, I really wanted Amy Pascal from Sony to be my girlfriend. [risas] I know. I was like, ‘No one has to know, Amy. I’ll just … I’ll just be in one scene and you’ll be there, and I’ll just say something like ‘hey’, you know, it’ll be a subtle thing. ‘ But no one wanted to do it at the time.

Without a doubt, this change would be something never seen before, because in the comics, Aunt May has been related to various characters, from J. Jonah Jameson to Doctor Octopus, but she has never been paired with a person of the same sex. In the previous live-action Spider-Man franchises, it was decided to remove the aunt completely from the dating world after the death of her husband, Uncle Ben, so the fact that she had any relationship in this trilogy is a unprecedented event and would have marked an even more significant change if it were a woman who was his partner.

The MCU has not had many LGBTQ characters so far and less when it comes to leading roles. So far, there is only one gay superhero in this universe, we are talking about Phastos of Eternals – 58%. When the director of the film, Chloé Zhao, introduced this hero, the film was surrounded by a number of negative comments regarding the character. The controversy spread around the world quickly, some countries even banned the release of the film in their territories.

Phastos is part of the Eternals team, he has the ability to invent efficient technological devices in a short time. He was sent to Earth to help the planet develop in peace and protect it from the Desviants. In the film, Phastos can be seen with her husband and son, a situation that was not well received by many viewers.

Returning with the interview to Tomei, the actress also talked about how proud she is to see the co-stars of No way home, Tom Holland and Zendaya, achieving both early in their careers and at such a young age, as well as working within the great Marvel franchise. It would certainly be interesting to see changes in the regular dynamics of the MCU characters, however, we will have to wait and see if the company is encouraged to make them in future projects.

