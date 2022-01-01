There is no one to stop the success of ‘Spider-Man: No Road Home’ in theaters. After becoming Sony’s highest grossing film, This December 28 the film has exceeded the 515.2 million dollars that ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ raised in 2019 in the United States, reaching the incredible figure of 516 million in the country. Thus, according to Deadline, internationally, it has obtained 28.4 million dollars this Tuesday, which adds up to a total of 644.9 million.

But the data of the last tape of ‘Tom Holland’ as Peter Parker does not stay here. The third installment of Marvel Studios for Sony occupies the 14th highest national box office and the 5th most viewed productions of the Marvel Cinematic Universe of all time in the United States.

In addition, Sony reports that between the second Tuesday of Christmas, ‘Sin Camino A Casa’ has entered 21.3 million, thus positioning itself in the fourth position in the history of the country. On the podium are 2015 ‘Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens’ ($ 29.5 million), 2017′ Star Wars: The Last Jedi ‘($ 27.7 million) and’ Rogue One: A Star Wars Story ‘2016 ($ 22.5 million).

As if that were not enough, in the 12 days that it has been at the national box office, the sequel directed by Jon Watts continues to accumulate records. At $ 516.4 million, ‘Sin Camino A Casa’ has raised 9% more than ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ of 2018 ($ 472 million / final $ 678.8 million), it is 22% ahead from ‘The Last Jedi’ ($ 423.3 million / final $ 620.1 million) and 52% from ‘Rogue One’ ($ 340.6 million / final $ 532.1 million). It is also competing against the two highest grossing films of all time in the United States, ‘Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens’ ($ 936.6 million) and ‘Avengers: Endgame’ of 2019 (858.3 million of dollars).

Best Hollywood Title of the Year

‘Sin Camino A Casa’ has also become the best Hollywood title of 2021 abroad with 645 million dollars, superseded Daniel Craig’s James Bond from ‘No Time to Die’.

The top 10 international box office markets through December 28 are the UK ($ 76.6 million), Mexico ($ 57.9 million), Korea ($ 43.2 million), France ($ 42.1 million) USD), Australia (USD 35.9 million), Brazil (USD 35.6 million), India (USD 30.9 million), Russia (USD 30.1 million). They are followed by Spain with 18.5 million dollars.