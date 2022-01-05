Less than a month before the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92% creators and fans still find a lot of material to discuss. The end of the film left us with a Peter Parker (Tom Holland) starting a new (not so new) life from scratch and alone. With this point closer to the comics, fans approved of the actor as the hero, but there is a lot that needs to be clarified before having a sequel. Sony was quick to confirm a new trilogy also starring Holland, but at the moment the only thing that is known is that we will have a fourth installment.

Holland himself, although grateful for the opportunity to bring the hero to life, considers that it is time to change of scene and let a new version of Spider-Man arrive that has nothing to do with Parker. In fact, what many hope is that the actor stays in the role for sporadic appearances within the MCU, but that a new character, Miles Morales or Gwen Stacy, becomes the main element. There is even talk that the fourth film could approach this moment with something close to what we already saw in Spider-Man: A New Universe – 100%.

It will be very difficult for the next sequel to achieve the same success as this title, but the expectations will be just as high. The idea of ​​multiverses also cannot be applied again, but the exciting thing for fans is that they will finally be able to see enemies who are directly related to Spidey and not Tony Stark as happened in the first two installments. The post-credits scene of the film connected with the post-credits scene of Venom: Carnage Freed – 45% in order to leave open the possibility of seeing the symbiote within the MCU.

The relationship between Venom and Spider-Man is one of the most emblematic of the character and one of the most loved by fans and an interaction was expected in the most recent film. Instead, Sony kept the characters separate. Tom Hardy will continue as Venom in his own universe, but now a small part of the symbiote, still without a host, is inside Holland’s MCU increasing the chances of seeing the actor wearing the famous black suit.

With this closure, it is already speculated that the fourth installment will adapt the meeting between Venom and Spider-Man, something that we previously saw in Spider-Man 3 – 63%. Unfortunately, Sam Raimi’s film was involved in conflicts and nonsense on the part of the producer that prevented a good development of the story, so it would be a good time to correct that mistake. To feed the theories and the excitement of the fans, Thomas du crest, one of the artists of the Jon Watts trilogy, posted sketches of Tom holland with the symbiote suit:

While I wait for the green light to show the work I did for Spider-Man: No Way Home, here’s a little look at what might come next.

This work is not, at all, a confirmation that we will see Venom in the fourth film, but it serves to see the reactions of the public who were already quite excited about the idea. Some note that the design still doesn’t quite resemble the Venom from the comics, especially by the eyes, but it looks promising and wearing the symbiote suit is one of Holland’s dreams, so it would be ideal.

The end of Spider-Man: No Way Home He left us with a more mature Peter Parker, but also much more vulnerable. We got to see a dark side in the story after he lost his aunt and that led him to want to assassinate Green Goblin, which in the end did not happen and ended up marking the famous morality with which the character works since its inception. However, that rage may still exist within him and that makes him accessible to the symbiote.

