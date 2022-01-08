The euphoria for Spider-Man: No Road Home – 92% have not finished. The Return of Andrew Garfield (Until the Last Man – 86%, Social Network – 96%, A Reason To Live – 67%) and Tobey Maguire (The Master Play – 72%, The Great Gatsby – 48%, Crazy Weekend – 25%) to the roles of Spider-Men, made movie theaters They will explode with excitement and be filled in a massive way in a way that has not happened since 2019. Now, the film directed by Jon Watts has broken a new record, as it surpassed Titanic – 88% at the domestic box office (United States and Canada).

Spider-Man: No Way Home It is the most successful film in Hollywood during the Covid-19 pandemic, and it is the first to surpass US $ 1 billion at the global box office. According to Comic Book, this weekend it has already raised an extra US $ 30 million, which has reached US $ 666.5 million at the local box office, which places it above the US $ 659.3 million of Titanic, and makes it the sixth most successful film in history.

In addition to being the highest grossing feature film in Sony history, at the box office in the United States and Canada it is second only to Star Wars: The Force Awakens – 92% (US $ 936.6 million), Avengers: Endgame – 95% (US $ 858.3 million), Avatar – 83% (US $ 760.5 million), Black Panther – 90% (US $ 700.4 million) and Avengers: Infinity War – 79% (US $ 678.8 million). Undoubtedly Spider-Man: No Way Home It has exceeded expectations.

Globally, the film has a disadvantage compared to other productions of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and that is that they had premieres in China where they collected a significant part of the total; just remember that Avengers: Infinity War raised US $ 359.5 million in the Asian country, and Avengers: Endgame US $ 629 million.

One of the reasons why China might be refusing to release Spider-Man: No Way Home are the recent controversies between the Chinese government and Marvel Studios over the Shang-Chi movies and the legend of the ten rings – 95% and Eternals – 58%; in the case of the first, it has a character inspired by a racist stereotype, and the main actor, Simu Liu, criticized communist China; the second has a similar problem, as its director, Chloé Zhao, made comments that annoyed the Chinese government.

However, with or without China, Spider-Man: No Way Home It has already surpassed all the previous installments of Spider-Man and is one of the highest-grossing superhero films in history, which is due to the return of Tobey Maguire Y Andrew Garfield, as well as the return of the villains played by Alfred Molina (Spider-Man 2 – 93%, Frida – 76%, Beautiful Revenge – 90%), Willem Dafoe (The Last Temptation of Christ – 82%, Born July 4 – 90%, Antichrist – 70%), Jamie Foxx (Collateral: Wrong Place and Time – 86%, Django No Chains – 87%, Baby – The Crime Apprentice – 93%), Thomas Haden Church (Between Drinks – 96%, Spider-Man 3 – 63%, It Said About Me – 85%) and Rhys Ifans.

