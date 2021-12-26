Only a superhero like Spider-Man could save the world box office, or rather, three Spider-Men. According to Variety, Spider-Man: No Road Home – 92% have just surpassed US $ 800 million globally, and with only ten days in theaters, it is already the highest-grossing film in Hollywood since 2019, the year in which major blockbusters such as Captain Marvel were released – 60%, Avengers: Endgame – 95% and Joker – 91%. As everyone knows, the Covid-19 pandemic led to cinemas closing their doors for several months in 2020, and when they reopened, people weren’t attending in large numbers.

With its US $ 813.9 million raised, Spider-Man: No Way Home He also surpassed No Time to Die – 83%, the film that was ranked one as the highest grossing in Hollywood during the pandemic with $ 774 million. At the moment the film starring Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82%, Avengers: Infinity War – 79%, The Impossible – 81%) is still surpassed globally by Chinese productions The Battle at Lake Changjin, which raised US $ 902 million, and Hola Mama, which raised US $ 882 million, but everything indicates that it will not only leave them behind in a few days, but that it will be the first film of the pandemic to cross US $ 1 billion, quite an achievement considering that it has not been released in China , one of the most important markets for Marvel.

At the local box office (United States and Canada), according to Box Office Mojo, Spider-Man: No Way Home It has raised $ 422 million, and according to Variety, on Sunday it could exceed $ 450 million. This is not only great news for the movie theater networks and studios, it is also great news for the fans, as the success means that Spider-Man films will continue to be produced.

Spider-Man: No Way Home It begins right where the previous installment of the superhero ends, when Mysterio reveals that Peter Parker is Spider-Man. When he goes to consult Doctor Strange, he proposes a spell that will make everyone forget who he is, but something goes wrong and characters from other universes begin to arrive.

The success of Spider-Man: No Way Home shows that fulfilling fan dreams is much more profitable than “subverting expectations”, as did Game of Thrones – 59% and Star Wars: The Last Jedi – 91%. Many will be in favor of taking risky decisions, but when it comes to financial success, there is no doubt that fanservice is effective.

Rumors about the return of Tobey Maguire (The Master Play – 72%, The Great Gatsby – 48%, Crazy Weekend – 25%) and Andrew Garfield (Until the Last Man – 86%, Social Network – 96%, A Reason To Live – 67%) have been around since last year, but Sony went to great lengths to hide it from the public, and the only thing that was promoted in the trailers were the villains, especially the Green Goblin played by Willem Dafoe. (The Last Temptation of Christ – 82%, Born July 4 – 90%, Antichrist – 70%), Doctor Octopus played by Alfred Molina (Spider-Man 2 – 93%, Frida – 76%, Beautiful Revenge – 90%) and Electro performed by Jamie Foxx (Collateral: Wrong Time and Place – 86%, Django No Chains – 87%, Baby – The Crime Apprentice – 93%). Spider-Man: No Way Home confirmed that the rumors were true, the film brought back not only the villains from previous movies, but Spider-Men, and the excitement seen in theaters is only matched by that shown by the audience during the screening of Avengers: Endgame.

Although at this time we don’t know if we will have more of Maguire and Garfield in future installments, it would be an excellent idea as the fans have shown how much they love those versions of Spider-Man. The critics have been quite kind to the film, and the fans too, as we can see from the financial success.

