The first weekend on the global billboard for Spider-Man: No Way Home was barely closed – 92%, and the tape has already broken some grossing records by causing last-minute changes to official counts. Until yesterday, the film had been declared the third highest grossing of all time, and according to what Forbes reported had already exceeded $ 587 million at the box office around the world.

Above it were two other of the great bets of Marvel Studios: Avengers: Infinity War – 79% and Avengers: Endgame – 95%, both run by the Russo brothers. Although, it is worth mentioning, that triumph is exclusive to Marvel. On this occasion, the great achievement is also attributed to Sony Pictures, who took the risk of “lending” one of its spoiled characters that since the early 2000s has been a fundamental part of its success at the box office.

This mutual agreement between companies arose to include Peter Parker in Captain America: Civil War – 90%, and although the Sony seemed rejego at first, Kevin Feige used his best strategies to get what he wanted. At some point, rumors surfaced that the company that brought Spider-Man to the big screen – 89% were sorry or worried, and that is the reception of the first solo films of Spider-Man: Homecoming – 92% did not have the best reception for the type of production that it is.

But the third installment proved that all this road was worth it both for both companies and for fans of Spider-Man. Although much of the success of this film is thanks to the fanservice, it also gave a certain maturity to the character and everything around him. This, as a whole, has been reflected in the box office; and in just one day it went from being the third highest grossing film in history, to become the second, taking its place away from Infinity war.

According to the new information from Comic Book, it earned USD $ 121 million only on its first day in theaters in the United States, the second day it generated USD $ 73.9 million and throughout Sunday it raised USD $ 64.18 million closing its weekend in the gross with USD $ 260 million. Officially, Spider-Man: No Way Home has become the second-highest-grossing film of all time, surpassed by Avengers: Engame which closed its opening weekend with USD $ 357 million at the US box office.

It remains to be analyzed how it will develop throughout its stay in theaters, but it is certain that it will remain in force thanks to the powerful reception it has had, as well as the good comments from critics and fans. So far, some critics have pointed out that this has been a great closure for a superhero trilogy, however, it runs the risk that Marvel wants to over-exploit it in the future and the impact is not the same because of how far they went with it.

For now, it has been reported that an upcoming Spider-Man movie is already in the pipeline, but space will have to be given to all the productions that are yet to come, such as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder or Black Panther: Wakanda. Forever, just as now is the time for Jon Watts to focus on the big screen return of The Fantastic Four, a group of superheroes who have failed to fit into live-action adaptations in several attempts, and after what he achieved with this film he will have all eyes on him.

