Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92% quickly became one of Marvel’s best installments and the most successful title of the year. The public and specialists have received it very well and consider that it manages to consolidate the figure of Tom Holland in the role that launched him to fame, an important achievement taking into account how saturated the history of villains, heroes and narrative lines is both of the character as from Phase 4 of the MCU. From the chaos that took place in the pre-sale of tickets it was clear that this third part would be an economic success, but now we see that, little by little, it is reaching the numbers of Avengers: Endgame – 95%.

That Avengers: Endgame became a monumental success was not strange. Even those who do not see or are familiar with all of the Marvel titles lined up to be part of an event that many considered historic. It was, after all, the grand closure to a decade of projects, and it would inevitably be present in popular culture. Getting to a similar point, even for Disney, was not easy. MCU movies seem to have no problem making millions at the global box office, but this year was tougher than normal. The pandemic caused many people to not want to attend theaters and that affected Black Widow – 87%, but there was a major recovery with Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings – 95% and Eternals – 58%.

The closing of the Spidey trilogy had been generating expectations for more than a year about the multiverse, the possibility of seeing other Spider-Man and villains from other films, and all that only fueled the general interest. The film continues to break records and now Deadline (via Collider) confirms that it had the best ticket sales of the year.

It is the United States, the film was officially released on Thursday and, as had been said for some time, the movie chains had functions early because they avoided the famous midnight shows. According to Fandango Spider-Man: No Way Home became the highest-selling movie of the year and the best-selling Thursday since Avengers: Endgame, also surpassing Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – 61%

These are the best numbers for Sony, the company that has the rights to the character and that made a special agreement to share the hero with the MCU. The film also earned US $ 50 million during its opening day, being surpassed by the US $ 57 million from Star Wars: The Force Awakens – 92% and the US $ 60 million Avengers: Endgame, thus becoming the third best premiere in history. Continuing with the successes, we are also facing the best-rated Spider-Man installment of all, including those starring Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. The public also rated her better than Spider-Man: A New Universe – 100%, animated film released in 2018.

With these first results we can expect that Spider-Man: No Way Home keep breaking important records, and eventually we’ll see how much it gets at the global box office with the benefit that it will be released in China, one of the most important markets for the industry. These numbers are sure to put Sony and Marvel to work to ensure that Tom holland, new favorite of the public, stay in their ranks. The young actor said recently that he thinks it’s time for a new version of the hero, but executives have been clear that they want to keep him as the lead, at least for now.

While Marvel continues to develop its plans for the new Phase of its universe, Sony has its own plans with Spider-Man. Venom: Carnage Freed – 45% opened the door to this connection and the first trailer for Morbius makes many references to the hero, although at the moment it is unknown to which universe he belongs. Spidey fans can rest assured that he will continue to be active in the movies for a long time, and in the coming weeks it will become clearer how much he will be involved. Tom holland.

