It’s not too early to say that Spider-Man: No Road Home – 92% is the most successful premiere of the year and one of the best installments for the UCM. The third part managed to exceed the expectations of the public and the critics, a task that was not easy because for months the company tried to avoid leaks about the story. In a way, fans knew many of the things that were going to happen, but not exactly how they were going to happen, and the end of the film managed to give a necessary twist for the hero version of Tom Holland, who has already become the favorite. of many and left a legacy difficult to forget.

Keep reading: Spider-Man: No Way Home | Sony could develop Electro spin-off with Jamie Foxx

Since his first appearance in Captain America: Civil War – 90%, the actor was well received by fans, especially those who appreciated seeing the hero in his early days and truly as a teenager. Spider-Man: Homecoming – 92% had rave reviews and worldwide box office numbers, and although Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82% also turned out very well, some believed that the character already needed a renovation, since each time he was moving further away from the image that some have of the traditional hero. With this last title, Sony and Marvel managed to revive the emotion of the fans for the character and for all the actors who have played him before.

The appearance of various villains from the Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield tapes had been confirmed for months, causing many to come to see those movies once again and, in some cases, for the first time. Thanks to Spider-Man: No Way Home even titles such as Spider-Man 3 – 63% and The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Menace of Electro – 52% have been re-evaluated, which is considered by many to be the worst of the entire saga. All are available on various streaming services and movie rental platforms, so it’s just a matter of searching.

Especially for Sony this kind of interest in the Spider-Man movies has been of great financial benefit. The point is that Spider-Man: No Way Home It became a cultural event that led many to see the film without being aware of the other installments or Holland’s work at the MCU. Catching up was necessary and the company has already added its other films to this universe, so they also became highly sought after titles before and after the film’s release.

You may also likeSpider-Man: No Road Home becomes the second-highest grossing premiere of all time

According to IndieWire, Sony dominated the VOD (Video On Demand) charts thanks to Spider-Man: Far From Home and Venom: Carnage Freed – 45%. The sequel to Spider-Man, where Jake Gyllenhaal played Mysterio, is in first place in services like Google play, Meanwhile in iTunes is in the second position, where Venom: Carnage Freed stayed in first place, a success that he repeated on the platform Voodoo, in part because Sony lowered the rental price for this movie. This is not at all strange if we take into account that the post-credits scenes of both sequels connect directly with the recently released third part. Spider-Man: Homecoming It is also listed, but what is already impressing some customers is that Google play is already doing the presale of Spider-Man: No Way Home, although there is still no date for their arrival at this service.

The only other two movies to match and compete for these locations are The Grinch – 51% and The Grinch – 53%, whose sales always increase because they are seasonal. Further down the charts appear titles like No Time to Die – 83%, Free Guy: Taking Control – 96% and The Last Duel – 86%. This week the French Chronicle arrived for rent – 82% and Clifford, the big red dog – 70%, who could also end the week with good numbers, as people wait for the premieres of Gucci House – 73% and Encanto – 98%.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is breaking a lot of box office records and the movie also generated movements among fans to revive Spider man 4, a canceled project that would bring back Maguire and Sam Raimi; Y The Amazing Spider-Man 3, also canceled after the failure of the second part. Followers believe that there is room for other versions of Spider-Man and that having other installments could help close those stories.

Do not leave without reading: Tom Holland Says He Will Win An Oscar For His Performance In Spider-Man: No Way Home

fbq('init', '1384358188242876'); fbq('track', 'PageView');