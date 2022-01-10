Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92% have served just over three weeks on the world billboard and continues to be a sensation among viewers. The meeting of three universes that, until two years ago seemed unimaginable, happened and in what way. Some will qualify it as a film full of fan service, but it is undeniable that for a great response many things should have been done well; at least the way of bringing the three franchises together was handled quite carefully.

Since the release of the teaser trailer for the film, the euphoria increased notably, and when it came time for the pre-sale of tickets, in various parts of the world the platforms collapsed. From its first day of projection, in Mexico since December 15, the film began to break several records, among which it stood out for becoming the second film with the best opening weekend of all time.

With the weeks remaining in theaters it will surely continue to exceed its own expectations and is already on its way to becoming one of the highest grossing films of all time worldwide. So far he is already in eighth place beating The Avengers – 92%, Avengers: Age of Ultron – 75%, Fast and Furious 7 – 79% and Frozen 2 – 80%. What has surprised locals and strangers the most is that the film has not yet been released in China.

China is, perhaps, the most important country when it comes to world collection, especially when it comes to blockbusters of this size, which means that Marvel Studios will no longer have to worry about those revenues, although it will not hurt to add others millions. According to what Comic Book shares, the film directed by Jon Watts has already exceeded USD $ 1.5 billion worldwide.

It will be difficult for any other film to overcome the impact that Tom Holland’s third solo film is having within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it even looks difficult for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is the next Marvel installment in the big screen, get close to what the arachnid superhero has generated so far. Although they have already started to drop some rumors that will put many eyes on it, something that has also become a fairly functional marketing strategy.

So far it is uncertain if there will be a next sequel or when it will arrive, despite the fact that the film left several loose ends and Kevin Feige himself has assured that they want to continue making more films with Holland. It is worth mentioning that one of the main reasons why the impact at the box office of No way home sky high is the return of some important characters in the previous movies about Spider-Man.

In addition to having Willem Dafoe back as the Green Goblin, Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus, Jamie Foxx as Electro and the small interventions of Thomas Haden Church as Sandman and Rhys Ifans as Lizard, the production had the luxury of returning to him their costumes to Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield resulting in a nostalgic encounter. After the success of the return of these last two stars, many have hoped that they will soon have new solo films.

