Spider-Man fans have had some very exciting days since the premiere of Spider-Man: No Road Home – 92%, and although with the amount of applause and tears that creatives have left in theaters, they have already awarded enough to creatives, the truth is that the award season is approaching and several productions will receive recognition.

You may also like: Spider-Man: No Way Home | Top reviews, reviews and ratings

The shortlisted in various categories of the Academy Awards have been announced, and the film directed by Jon Watts is nominated in two: Best Sound and Best Visual Effects. The list does not have all the categories, so there could be more surprises when they are released, but we must bear in mind that it is only a shortlist.

On the other hand, the competition is quite fierce, in the category of Best Sound are productions that stood out in technical quality such as Duna – 75%, the science fiction feature film based on the novel by Frank Herbert; The Soho mystery – 89% by British director Edgar Wright; No time to die – 83%, the latest James Bond installment, The Power of the Dog – 98%; A Quiet Place Part II – 93%; Matrix Resurrections – 73%; Tick, Tick … Boom! – 93% and Love without barriers – 100%. You can see the full list below (via Variety):

Belfast – 89% (Focus Features)

Dune (Warner Bros)

The Soho Mystery (Focus Features)

Matrix Resurrections (Warner Bros)

No Time to Die (MGM / United Artists Releasing)

The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

A Quiet Place Part II (Paramount Pictures)

Spider-Man: No Road Home (Sony Pictures)

Tick, Tick… ​​Boom (Netflix)

Love without barriers (20th Century Studios)

Also read: Spider-Man: Andrew Garfield Says Anyone Can Be Spider-Man

The second category, Best Visual Effects, also has strong competition, and suffice it to mention that Duna is among those shortlisted so that any other Hollywood production has a slim chance of winning:

Black Widow – 87% (Marvel Studios)

Dune (Warner Bros)

Eternals – 58% (Marvel Studios)

Free Guy: Taking Control – 96% (20th Century Studios)

Ghostbusters: The Legacy – 88% (Sony Pictures)

Godzilla vs. Kong – 85% (Warner Bros)

Matrix Resurrections (Warner Bros)

No Time to Die (MGM / United Artists Releasing)

Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings – 95% (Marvel Studios)

Spider-Man: No Road Home (Sony Pictures)

There is certainly competition and it is not certain that Spider-Man: No Way Home be nominated, and even less that he will win, but where he already won is at the box office and in the hearts of the fans. It was recently announced that it managed to break records and position itself as the second highest grossing film of all time during its opening weekend, and despite the fact that we are still in the pandemic, everything indicates that it will continue to break box office records next week .

In Spider-Man: No Way Home The fans were surprised, especially by the appearance of the villains of the sagas of Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man, and the return of the actors who gave them life. The most prominent, and which has been talked about a lot on social networks, was the Green Goblin, played by Willem Dafoe (The Last Temptation of Christ – 82%, Born on July 4 – 90%, Antichrist – 70%), but Alfred Molina (Spider-Man 2 – 93%, Frida – 76%, Beautiful Revenge – 90%) as Doctor Octopus and Jamie Foxx (Collateral: Wrong Time and Place – 86%, Django No Chains – 87%, Baby – The Crime Apprentice – 93%) as Electro.

In the case of Dafoe and Molina, their villains had stood out in their respective films, but Foxx’s Electro had not been very well received by fans and critics, so this was a chance to redeem himself. Spider-Man: No Way Home It is currently in theaters, and in a few months it will come to streaming, but it is known that it will not reach Disney Plus.

Do not miss: Spider-Man: No way home will be hard to beat says Amy Pascal

fbq('init', '1384358188242876'); fbq('track', 'PageView');