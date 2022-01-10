‘Spider-Man: No way home’ is showing that the public has no problem when it comes to returning to the cinema, even in the midst of a strong wave of infections. Distributors and exhibitors will have to reflect on the way forward in the future and stop using the pandemic as an excuse, because Sony’s film is giving practically the same results that it would have given if the coronavirus had never existed.

On its third weekend in theaters, the third installment of Peter Parker played by Tom Holland has reached 1,368 million dollars worldwide. This impressive figure that we have not seen at the box office for two years places it as the 12th highest grossing film in history, having surpassed the 1,340 million ‘Black Panther’.

This ranking, without adjusting for inflation, is headed by ‘Avatar’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame’, which have amassed a total of 2,847 and 2,797 million dollars (thanks in part to two reruns, for the tenth anniversary of the film of James Cameron and to give a push to the reopening of theaters in the case of the Marvel film).

‘No way home’ could still easily surpass ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’ (1,402 million) and ‘Frozen 2’ (1,450 million) to reach the tenth position in the ranking. Especially considering that there are no major commercial releases in the coming weeks, until January 28 when ‘Morbius’ hits theaters, another friend of the arachnid superhero who could have a success similar to that of ‘Venom’. Before we will have, on January 14, ‘Scream 5’, a new installment of the slasher saga, we will have to see how the public welcomes it.

Smash inside and outside the US.

Another of the curiosities that make the phenomenon of ‘Spider-Man: No way home’ even more surprising is that has reached these figures without having been released in the most important market in recent years, China (where it doesn’t have a release date announced yet). Without this important country, Jon Watts’ film has grossed 759 million outside the US, a figure that positions it as the highest grossing film in Hollywood in the international market. It surpasses’ No time to die ‘(613 million outside the US), but it is the third in the 2021 ranking, since there are two Chinese titles that have raised more than it in that market:’ The Battle at Lake Changin ‘(902 million) and’ Hi, Mom ‘(822 million).

This weekend the film has added 130 million worldwide, and in Spain it has reached 16.29 million euros according to Deadline. In the US it has reached 609 million dollars, of which 52.7 were added between Friday and Sunday. It has become the tenth highest grossing film in history in the country, already surpassing ‘Incredibles 2’, and should soon surpass ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ (620 million) and ‘The Avengers’ (623).