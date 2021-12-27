The thing about ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ with the box office is a real madness. The latest installment of Marvel Studios for Sony raised 19.6 million dollars in the United States on Friday Christmas Eve and it is estimated that it will end the weekend adding 149.4 million dollars to a total that will close its second week with more than 478 millions. These figures are not only a milestone in the pandemic, is that when the data are official it will become the highest grossing Sony film of all time in the North American country, title that right now holds ‘Jumanji: In the jungle’ since 2017.

But if the data is impressive at the national level, the global one is not far behind and it is that Tom Holland’s superhero is conquering the entire planet and it is already close to exceeding one billion dollars at the international box office. ‘Sin Camino Home’ will be one of the films that reaches this goal faster than ‘Avengers: Endgame’ crossed in 5 days, ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ in 11 and ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ in 12 While waiting for the official figures, it seems that no one doubts since the film directed by Jon Watts will have exceeded this sum on Saturday, December 25, Christmas Day, it will be the first in the era of the pandemic to achieve it and it will do so. in the same number of days as ‘Infinity War’. Top 5 in USA

Although at the time of publishing this article the final data of the complete weekend box office in the United States are not known, if the forecasts are met, the second most watched movie on Christmas Day will be ‘Sing 2: Come and sing again!’, which will premiere with almost 23 million dollars in 3 days and will exceed 40 million between December 22 and 26, making it the second highest grossing animated film of 2021. Third place will be occupied by ‘The Matrix Resurrections’, which grossed 2.7 million dollars on Friday alone and will end the bridge exceeding 24 million. It is followed in fourth position by ‘King’s Man: The Origin’, which made 1.2 million dollars on Friday and is expected to reach 6.1 million by the weekend with an estimated 9.7 million in five days since its premiere on Wednesday, December 22.

Closing the top will be ‘West Side Story’, the first on the list that is not a sequel, but not an original movie either. The Steven Spielberg adaptation is expected to gross more than $ 4 million between Wednesday and Sunday, leaving a global of $ 23.7 million in the country after three weeks on the bill.