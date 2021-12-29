It’s been barely two weeks since its premiere, but Spider-Man: No Road Home – 92% is already the highest grossing movie of the year. After a surprising debut and with the billboard free of other long-awaited blockbusters, it was a matter of time until Spider-Verse managed to break the mark as the most successful film of 2021 and that it did so even without needing the Chinese audience and despite to concerns about the latest variant of the coronavirus.

Don’t Miss: Kevin Feige Reveals Harry Potter Inspired The MCU’s Spider-Man

According to Deadline, the worldwide box office of Spider-Man: No Way Home it has already exceeded US $ 1,160 million. This puts her above The Battle at Lake Changjin Y Hola Mama, the two Chinese films that previously held that spot. In the same way, with that figure the most profitable film of Sony becomes, the studio that has the rights to the character with its previous installment, Spider-Man: Far from home, in the second position.

At the same time, it has become the most successful Spider-Man movie of all. This is not a surprise given that the great anticipation to see her responded to the appearance of the actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, who have previously brought the character to life in their own franchises of the famous Marvel superheroes. If anything, the mania for Peter Parker and his alter ego has reawakened.

Although the year saw theaters reopening in most markets, the box office is still barely rebounding from the devastation caused by the pandemic. Only productions of the big studios, and films that are part of big franchises, have been able to surprise with their ticket sales. Spider-Man: No Road Home is expected – 92% stick with their earnings and do so particularly when it eventually opens in China.

This year has been good for Sony because in addition to this film, also Venom: Carnage Liberated – 45% has managed to position itself in the list of the ten highest grossing titles of the year with 500 million in the seventh position of that table. Superheroes, as you can imagine, dominate it, because there you can also find movies like Eternals – 58% and Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings – 95%, in tenth and ninth place, respectively.

We recommend: Spider-Man: No Way Home | Fans ask for the Oscar for Willem Dafoe for his performance as Green Goblin

Beyond this, the real surprise came with No Time to Die – 83%. Daniel Craig’s final film as Agent 007 surprised at $ 686 million, even above Fast & Furious 9 – 65%. All that money, despite constant delays and a production plagued by accidents and with creative changes, made it the most successful Hollywood premiere of 2021 until the arrival of the three Spider-Man.

The outlook is a bit more optimistic for the industry, because even in the face of the virus’s variants of concern, everything seems to indicate that the public is willing to return to the cinema. 2022 has several blockbusters waiting to sell a significant number of tickets. Will the industry continue with this streak? We will have to see, the first to face the card will be The Batman in early March and only fans will be able to reveal how the new bat will compare against the three famous spiders.

Continue reading: Spider-Man: No Road Home reused scenes from previous Spider-Man tapes

fbq('init', '1384358188242876'); fbq('track', 'PageView');