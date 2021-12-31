Things turned out very well for Spider-Man: No Road Home – 92% from day one and the hits keep coming. According to Rotten Tomatoes’ Top 100 Best Movies of 2021, Spidey’s recent adventure ranks in the top ten, standing out as one of the most significant releases of the year. Sony does it big again with Spider-Man, proving that it owns the rights to the character on screen for the right reasons. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

Things got very tough for Peter Parker in No way home. The Daily Bugle revealed his identity under the mask and the whole world turned against him. The teenager requested the help of Doctor Strange with a special spell that made everyone forget his name but ended up attracting multiple characters from the multiverse related to Peter Parker, giving meaning to one of the most spectacular adventures that we have observed for Spider-Man in the large screen. The influence and impact has been so great that Rotten Tomatoes has awarded it a place of honor on their special list.

According to the website, Spider-Man: No Way Home is the fourth best film of 2021, being surpassed by Nomadland – 100%, Judas and the Black Messiah – 100% and The father – 100%; on the other hand, it leaves behind In the neighborhood – 95%, The Power of the Dog – 98% and CODA: Signs of the heart – 93%. Superhero movie fans return to win with the highest grossing movie of the year, now considered one of the best products in the last twelve months. Sony can be sure that it has delivered a film that will forever stay with its fans, marking generations young and old alike.

Perhaps some disagree with the decision made by Rotten Tomatoes, however, we cannot deny that the cultural impact of Spider-Man: No Way Home it has transcended borders. But this isn’t the only Spider-Man story that will stick around for a while. Next year we will see in theaters Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Part One, the continuation of Spider-Man: A New Universe – 100% that will put Miles Morales in new perils, meeting more Spideys and introducing a much bigger and more powerful villain than the Kingpin; At least we already know that he will get help from Spider-Gwen and Spider-Man 2099, who else will join the fight?

On the other hand, the charm of Spider-Man: No Way Home It is due to its star characters, including the Spider-Men who returned after a time in oblivion. For his portrayal as Peter Parker, now fans want a The Amazing Spider-Man 3 for Andrew Garfield and they are doing everything in their power to achieve it. The public wants to see a happy ending for the tormented incarnation of the superhero, his fight with an alien and the arrival of Mary Jane in his life, will it be possible for Sony to pay attention to the hashtags and trends of social networks?

Meanwhile, Marvel Studios is gearing up to have a completely amazing year. On the way are Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder, films that promise to become some of the biggest hits of 2022, extending the history of their protagonists and introducing new characters that will be very important for the events. from the future. A multiversal threat is approaching and we need every possible superhero.

