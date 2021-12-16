Spider-Man: No Way Home – 90% reached movie theaters throughout the Mexican Republic and many fans already had the opportunity to see it. It is undoubtedly the most anticipated film of the season and it is believed that its impact will be so great that it will leave a legacy that will last in the minds of viewers for many years. The success of the film is so far indisputable, despite having been on the bill for only one day, the projections of the box office earnings are extremely good, in addition, it broke the pre-sale record imposed in Cinépolis by Avengers: Endgame – 95% in 2019.

This film, directed by Jon Watts and starring Tom Holland, had its premiere last Monday, December 13 in Los Angeles, California, in a private screening. For Mexico, the premiere was on December 15 and 17 in the United States. Alejandro Ramirez, CEO of the famous chain of cinemas of Mexican origin, Cinépolis, shared yesterday at 11 in the morning from his Twitter account a few words from him and the entire company on the occasion of the arrival of No way home to the screens.

In said message, Ramirez He said that they are very happy that the film has finally had its premiere in Mexico. In addition, he added a very important fact and that is that this third installment of Spider-Man broke the record that Avengers: Endgame it had left a couple of years ago, becoming the movie with the largest pre-sale of tickets in the history of Cinépolis México. We leave you the Tweet of the director of said chain of cinemas below:

We are very happy because today #SpidermanNoWayHome premieres in @cinepolis and it has already become the movie with the largest ticket pre-sale in the history of Cinépolis in Mexico, above Avengers Endgame of 2019 pic.twitter.com/ASmRWQBu7y – Alejandro Ramírez M. (@Alejandro_Ramz) December 15, 2021

Avengers: Endgame was released on April 26, 2019, and was the direct continuation of the also extremely popular film Avengers: Infinity War – 79%. Endgame It was a worldwide phenomenon that broke several box office records at the time and has so far held its position at the second place on the list of highest grossing films, just behind Avatar – 83%. Avengers: Infinity War It is not far behind, as it occupies the fifth place on that list.

Cinépolis is the largest chain of cinemas in Mexico and Latin America. With more than 869 cinemas, 6,706 screens and more than 27,177 employees throughout Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Panama, Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Spain, India, Indonesia, Oman, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia , United Arab Emirates and the United States, ranks as the fourth largest in the world. The impact of Cinépolis is great in the Mexican territory since its 427 cinemas spread around 97 cities.

The success of Spider-Man: No Way Home started from its pre-sale and, according to information provided by Deadline, it is expected to accumulate between US $ 160 million and US $ 180 million abroad, and at least US $ 120 million in the United States, which could lead to a total worldwide earnings of US $ 300 million in just its first weekend on the billboard. These are estimates that may not be entirely accurate, as there is still concern about the new variant of Covid-19, Omicron, which prevents 100% correct projections, but with the film setting a new record in the Pre-sale of tickets in many parts of the world, most analysts think that it is very likely that more than $ 290 million will be raised on its debut.

